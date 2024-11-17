Navjot Singh Sidhu says he'll return to Kapil Sharma's show only on this condition

Former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is also known for his appearances on TV comedy shows, from The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to The Kapil Sharma Show. He returned to Kapil's show after a gap of five years on Saturday, however in the capacity of a special guest. (Also Read: Archana Puran Singh asks Kapil Sharma to pick between her, Navjot Singh Sidhu. Here's what he said) Navjot Singh Sidhu has one condition for returning to Kapil Sharma's show

Will Navjot return full-time on Kapil's show?

When Navjot left The Kapil Sharma Show, it aired on Sony Entertainment Television and was produced by Salman Khan. He returned to the show on Saturday's episode, which now drops weekly on Netflix India as The Great Indian Kapil Show. He was replaced by Archana Puran Singh on the show.

At the end of Saturday's episode, in which Navjot appeared as a guest, he got a roaring welcome from the live audience. Navjot called it the best day of his life. He then said that Kapil's show has been carefully curated like a bouquet of flowers, with each member adding beautifully to it. He called Archana the latest flower in the bouquet. Kapil then invited Navjot to join season 3 of his show in full-time capacity.

However, Navjot said the only condition on which he'll return to the show is if he gets to sit besides Archana, who replaced him on the show. Archana was flattered by the compliment and thanked Navjot for it. The entire episode was full of gags on the tug-of-war of the chair between Navjot and Archana.

What else happened on this episode?

Navjot Singh Sidhu appeared on this week's episode as a guest alongside his wife, doctor Navjot Kaur Sidhu, fellow former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and his wife and actor Geeta Basra. The episode was touted as a Punjab special, since everyone including the host, guests, and Archana are from Punjab.

On the next episode, that will drop on November 23 at 8 pm on Netflix India, the guests would be veteran actor-turned-MP Shatrughan Sinha, his wife Poonam Sinha, their daughter Sonakshi Sinha, and her newly married husband Zahir Iqbal.