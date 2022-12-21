Navneet Kaur Thind: I have learnt it the hard way, so I don’t mind going slow

Model-actor Navneet Kaur Thind says it’s good to see how makers are readily giving opportunities to the young actors.

The Ragini MMS Returns-2 actor says, “Things have changed drastically in last two years and much is looking up for new actors; all thanks to new platforms. But at the same time, it gets difficult for the newcomers to filter out the genuine makers and production houses as many are there minting money and running away without completing or releasing projects.”

Sharing one such personal ordeal Thind says, “I have been through an ordeal so I know how badly it affects an artiste’s frame of mind. You give your time, you work hard and, being a newcomer, you readily go that extra mile. After Ragini... I too was offered a lead role in a series based on a paranormal music artiste. I gave months to the shoot and went through long makeup and hair colour sessions for the correct look. The series was completed and then without clearing our dues, the makers just ran away like scammers. The release never happened and I had to restart my life.”

Hailing from Uttarakhand, Thind won Miss Uttar Pradesh title in 2012. “After winning the title I got a chance to do an acting course and started modelling. I also completed my masters in fashion from NIFT before taking an eventual step to reach Mumbai and make a career in acting in 2018,” says the youngster.

After an initial rough experience Thind is finally happy that things are on track for her. “My last released project CAT with Randeep Hooda is doing fairly well. For the New Year I have Gumraah, a film with Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur which is completed for release. Also, as I have learnt it the hard way, I don’t mind going slow and picking up work with only authentic production houses,” concludes Thind.