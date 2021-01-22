Netflix renews Bridgerton for 2nd season, makes announcement in true Lady Whistledown fashion
Netflix's buzzy Regency romance Bridgerton has been renewed for a second season, the streaming giant said Thursday. From Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, the series puts a modern twist on the books about an upper-class family in early 19th-century England, introducing colour-blind casting and strong feminist themes.
One of Netflix's most popular original series launches, it was on course to watched by more than 63 million households in the four weeks from its Christmas Day premiere, the platform said.
"Dearest Readers, The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season," read a message on the show's social media accounts, in the style of its narrator Lady Whistledown.
The first season followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she made her debut in Regency London, seeking a husband. Julia Quinn's Bridgerton romance novel series featured a different sibling in each book.
Production will resume in spring, and the second season will focus on the "romantic activities" of Daphne's brother Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey.)
The show has a 90 percent "fresh" rating from critics on aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.
It is the first to be released under Rhimes' massive content deal with Netflix, reportedly worth $150 million and announced some 40 months ago.
The story begins in 1813 in England, under the regency of the Prince of Wales, during a period of cultural ferment marked by writers such as Jane Austen and Mary Shelley.
Unlike popular period drama series such as Downton Abbey, Bridgerton takes liberties with historical accuracy in order to appeal to modern audiences.
Also read: Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan wedding: The bride and her wedding trousseau leave for Alibaug. See pics
While costumes and set are largely faithful to their era, the characters' behaviour, language and interests are more familiar to 21st-century viewers.
For instance, a chamber orchestra plays "thank U, next", the 2018 hit by pop superstar Ariana Grande, at the opening of a ball. Lady Whistledown's mysterious and all-knowing narration, voiced by Julie Andrews, is reminiscent of modern New York-set smash TV series Gossip Girl.
The show also cast several Black actors in high-society roles, despite the fact slavery was only abolished in 1833 in England, and racism was rife at the beginning of the 19th century.
Rhimes, known for casting artists and professionals from diverse backgrounds in her projects, is putting the finish touches on her next Netflix series Inventing Anna.
Based on a magazine article, it will dramatise the incredible true story of a Russian-born fraudster who pretended to be a wealthy German heiress in order to infiltrate New York City society.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netflix renews Bridgerton for 2nd season, makes announcement in style
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sameeksha Gaur: Coming from Hindi belt gives me an edge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sumeet Vyas: You do some projects for love and some for money
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Tandav row, BJP MP Vinod Sonkar demands action against makers of Mirzapur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav row: Two scenes axed as fresh FIRs are filed, here are details of cuts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav row: UP Police reaches Mumbai to investigate case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav creator says changes will be implemented to controversial scenes
- Changes will be made to Tandav, after the web series was embroiled in a controversy surrounding certain scenes. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has issued a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Angira Dhar on being choosy: For me work isn’t necessarily equated to money
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Masaba Gupta: I thought you have to be certain height, skin colour to be a star
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Geetanjali Kulkarni: People identify more with slice-of-life shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar offers update after unconditional apology
- The Tandav team is having further dialogue with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting over the complaints that have been filed against the show, creator Ali Abbas Zafar has said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Tandav, FIR against Mirzapur for 'hurting sentiments, abusive content'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav row: All you need to know about controversies surrounding Saif's show
- The Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav has been at the centre of a controversy after it was alleged that certain scenes are offensive to certain communities. Here's everything you need to know about what happened.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar apologises on behalf of cast & crew in statement
- Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar has issued an apology on behalf of the cast and crew of the Amazon web series, after an FIR was lodged against several people involved in the show for hurting religious sentiments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Apte: I don’t think I took any risk by taking up OTT projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox