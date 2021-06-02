Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Netflix survival drama series Breathe to star Melissa Barrera
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Melissa Barrera, from left, Daphne Rubin-Vega and director Jon M Chu on the set of In the Heights, which will be in theaters in the US on June 11. (AP)
Netflix survival drama series Breathe to star Melissa Barrera

Breathe will be a six-episode series, written by Blindspot creator Martin Gero and writer-executive producer Brendan Gall. Melissa Barrera is known for her role in the show, Veda.
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 03:34 PM IST

Netflix has roped in actor Melissa Barrera to headline its upcoming survival drama show Breathe.

The series comes from Blindspot creator Martin Gero and writer-executive producer Brendan Gall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Melissa, best known for featuring in Starz series Vida, will play Liv, a razor-sharp Manhattan attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, and she must battle for survival.

Martin and Brendan will pen the six-episode series, which will be produced by Warner Bros Television.


Martin will also executive produce the show through his Quinn’s House banner which is under an overall deal at Warner Bros Television.

Also read: Mallika Sherawat gives a peek into her villa in Los Angeles with a huge garden and pool. Watch video

Melissa will next be seen in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical In the Heights, which will release in the US on June 11.


The actor will also feature in Scream 5 and Sony's Carmen, a re-imagining of the classic opera.

