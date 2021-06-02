Netflix survival drama series Breathe to star Melissa Barrera

Netflix has roped in actor Melissa Barrera to headline its upcoming survival drama show Breathe.

The series comes from Blindspot creator Martin Gero and writer-executive producer Brendan Gall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Melissa, best known for featuring in Starz series Vida, will play Liv, a razor-sharp Manhattan attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, and she must battle for survival.

Martin and Brendan will pen the six-episode series, which will be produced by Warner Bros Television.





Martin will also executive produce the show through his Quinn’s House banner which is under an overall deal at Warner Bros Television.

Melissa will next be seen in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical In the Heights, which will release in the US on June 11.





The actor will also feature in Scream 5 and Sony's Carmen, a re-imagining of the classic opera.

