Netflix's Sweet Magnolias Season 5: What happened to Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue? Ending explained

Sweet Magnolias follows three lifelong friends in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina, as they navigate the challenges of love, family, and career while supporting one another through life's highs and lows. Based on Sherryl Woods' novels, the Netflix drama has built a fan base thanks to its heartfelt storytelling and performances from JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley. Season 5 brought significant changes for the show's central trio, leaving some relationships stronger than ever. (Netflix)

Season 5 brought significant changes for the show's central trio, leaving some relationships stronger than ever while raising major new questions about others.

Here's a look at where Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue stood by the end of the season.

What happened to Maddie? Maddie’s season started with a major shock when she relocated to New York City for a dream publishing job, only to be abruptly fired by her boss, Lucas, after she boldly stood up for one of her writers.

After recovering from the sudden professional setback with the help of her fellow Magnolias, Maddie found a way to reform her dream on her own terms.

By the finale, she chose to use her local bookstore to launch a novella collection with three authors, deciding she wanted to build her career right from home in Serenity.

On the relationship front, she and Cal ended the season on solid ground. While Cal spent much of the season feeling anxious about whether he was the right fit to coach his former teammate Javi's new baseball team, a reassuring text from Javi during the finale finally allowed Cal to find peace with his past.

With Maddie’s encouragement, Cal announced that investors are officially heading to Serenity to get the team rolling.

What happened to Helen? Helen and Erik finally tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony surrounded by family and friends, giving fans long-awaited closure to a relationship that has faced numerous obstacles over the years.

The wedding also served as a beautiful moment of healing for the groom, allowing Erik to officially reconcile with his parents, who arrived just in time to watch him say "I do."

Looking ahead to their future, the newlyweds wrapped up the season by making a major life decision. During the reception, Helen and Erik blissfully agreed to open an entirely new chapter in their lives together by choosing to foster teenagers as their "children of the heart."

What happened to Dana Sue? The season's biggest cliffhanger centered on Dana Sue and Ronnie, whose marriage faced a devastating breaking point. Tension built all season as Ronnie kept secrets about his new e-bike business, culminating in a catastrophic house fire after his off-brand inventory caught fire in their garage.

At Helen and Erik's wedding reception, the fractures in their relationship became impossible to ignore when Dana Sue refused to dance with Ronnie. In a heart-wrenching final confrontation outside, Dana Sue told Ronnie that they had been glossing over their rough spots for too long and needed to take their marriage "down to the studs."

The season ended with Dana Sue choosing to move into her own solo apartment to figure out if their relationship is salvageable, leaving Ronnie behind with the heartbreaking admission that she doesn't yet know if she is leaving him for good.

Will there be a Sweet Magnolias Season 6? Netflix has not officially renewed Sweet Magnolias for a sixth season.

However, cast members and showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson have indicated that there are still plenty of stories left to tell. Speaking to TV Insider, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who plays Maddie Townsend, expressed immense hope for another season.

“There's still more life to live together. I'm just kind of in this really interesting moment of utter gratitude for this experience... there would be no greater joy than to do another season and really wrap it up in a beautiful way.”

By Harini Oviya