Never Have I Ever 3 trailer: Devi-Paxton make things official, but a 'hot Indian dude' has entered the chat

Netflix has dropped the teaser-trailer for their hit high school comedy Never Have I Ever's third season. The new season will bring back Devi, Paxton, everyone from the high school and a dashing new entry: a ‘hot Indian dude’. (Also read: The Archies teaser: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda bring to life Archie’s world in Zoya Akhtar film. Watch)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Devi has made things official with Paxton, played by Darren Barnet. The trailer begins with Devi and Paxton taking a power-couple walk through the school corridors, making everyone gasp as they make things official.

However, the newfound coolness of Devi is not sitting well with a few people, specially the ‘not-cool’ kids at school. Devi couldn't care less as she spends her days making out with Paxton every chance she gets and then feeling insecure about herself, asking everyone, even Paxton, why he even chose her.

In between all this, a hot new bombshell enters the villa. A young 'Indian dude' grabs attention of all the ladies, even the very committed in relationship, Devi. As always, Devi seems to throwing herself into chaos and complicated situations.

The official synopsis for the new season reads: In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

The show also stars tennis great John McEnroe who serves as the narrator. Never Have I Ever will premiere on August 12, Netflix said. Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young are also parts of the cast.

