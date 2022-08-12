Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan says she's Nayanthara's fan: 'She was my childhood, I love her'

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the star of the Netflix original series Never Have I Ever, has revealed that she is a fan of Nayanthara. Maitreyi, who became popular for her portrayal of first-generation Indian American Devi Vishwakumar in the high-school drama, said the South Indian actor was a huge part of her childhood. Also Read| Never Have I Ever 3 trailer: Devi-Paxton make things official

Maitreyi also said that if she has to choose an Indian actor to be Devi's narrator in Never Have I Ever, she would like Nayanthara to do it. Tennis legend and musician John McEnroe narrates Devi's life in the series as she deals with her complicated teenage life.

When asked to name a Bollywood actor she would like as Devi's narrator, Maitreyi told Pinkvilla, "I don't know... it needs to be... maybe, I'd want to switch it up to like a female narrator. Let's get a female voice in here...I'll be biased. I'll say Nayanthara. I just always loved her as a kid. So, maybe, this is more narrator for me in just like... South Asian female. Yeah, and she was my childhood. I love her, so, I'm going to go Nayanthara."

The first season of Never Have I Ever, a show by Mindy Kaling, released on Netflix in April 2020. The third season started streaming on the platform on Friday. The show will conclude with the fourth season which is expected to release in 2023. Maitreyi and her co-stars Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, and Poorna Jagannathan among others will reportedly start filming for it in a few months.

Nayanthara, who is known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries, will be making her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. The action-thriller, directed by Atlee, is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 2 next year in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

