Monday, Jun 10, 2024
Kajol's co-star Noor Malabika Das dies; police perform last rites as no one from family comes forward

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
Jun 10, 2024 01:53 PM IST

Noor Malabika Das' neighbours informed them after they noticed a foul smell coming from her Lokhandwala flat, police said on Monday.

Actor Noor Malabika Das was found dead in her Mumbai flat, police said on Monday. As per news agency ANI, they suspect she died by suicide. A former air hostess, the actor was seen with Kajol in the 2023 legal drama, The Trial. The actor was reportedly 37, and hailed from Assam. Also read: Actor Firoz Khan, known for imitating Amitabh Bachchan, dies of heart attack

Noor Malabika Das reportedly died last week. (Instagram/ Noor Malabika Das)
Noor Malabika Das reportedly died last week. (Instagram/ Noor Malabika Das)

‘Noor Malabika Das died by suicide’

ANI reported Noor Malabika Das' neighbours had informed police after they noticed a foul smell coming from her flat, and her body was 'recovered in a decomposed condition' from her flat in Lokhandwala.

ANI tweeted on Monday, "The body of actress Noor Malabika Das was recovered in a decomposed condition in her house in Andheri, Oshiwara area. Noor Malabika Das died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of the house, when the people in the neighbourhood complained of a foul smell coming from the house, they informed the police,The police reached the spot and took the body for postmortem: Mumbai Police."

More about Noor Malabika Das' death

As per a report by Mid-Day, police recovered Noor Malabika Das' body from her flat in Lokhandwala on June 6. The police reportedly collected medicines, her mobile phone and diary during the search of the house. After conducting a panchnama, the body was taken to Goregaon’s Siddharth hospital for a post-mortem, added the report.

Police reportedly performed her last rites on Sunday

According to the Mid-Day report, despite efforts to contact her family, no one came forward, and therefore, the police performed her last rites on Sunday with the assistance of the Mamdani Health and Education Trust NGO, which handles the cremation of unclaimed bodies in the city. 

“We spoke to her family. They had returned to their native place two weeks ago. Investigation is underway,” an officer told Mid-Day.

'She was living in Mumbai flat on rent'

A close friend of Noor Malabika Das, actor Aloknath Pathak, told the portal, “I am saddened by this. I have known Noor for years and worked with her in many films and series. Until last month, her family was living with her in Mumbai. The family returned to the village a week ago. She was living in this flat on rent."

Noor Malabika Das worked in Hindi films and web series, including Siskiyaan, Walkaman, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, and Charamsukh. She was seen with Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta in The Trial.

