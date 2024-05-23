Actor Firoz Khan, known for imitating Amitabh Bachchan, dies of heart attack

Actor Firoz Khan, known for imitating Amitabh Bachchan, has reportedly died of a heart attack. India TV reports that the actor passed away in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun on Thursday (May 23). A friend of his also confirmed the news on Instagram. Firoz Khan acted in several TV shows and put on performances mimicking Amitabh Bachchan.

Firoz Khan dies of heart attack

Durga Rahikwar, who is known for imitating Shah Rukh Khan shared the news of Firoz’s death on Instagram writing, “Aaj hamare beech Feroz Khan bhaijaan (Jr. Amitabh Bachchan) nahi rahe. (Firoz Khan, known as Jr Amitabh Bachchan is no longer with us.)” He also shared an old picture that sees him and Firoz posing with Kapil Sharma at a show.

The report by India TV states that Firoz was in Badaun for a while and was even taking part in events. He was also busy making reels for social media. His last performance was at the Voter Mahotsav at Badaun Club on May 4, where he dressed up as Amitabh and entertained the audience. Reportedly, Firoz’s burial will take place in Badaun.

TV career

Firoz was majorly known for mimicking Amitabh but he shot to fame on the TV show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai. He also worked in shows like Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, Saheb Bibi Aur Boss, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Shaktimaan. Firoz was also famous for starring in Adnan Sami’s superhit song Thodi Si Tu Lift Kara De. On Wednesday, just a day ago, Firoz shared a reel on his Instagram, in which he was dressed up like Amitabh from Coolie.

In an interview with The Big Indian Picture in 2013, Firoz revealed he was 15 when he first imitated Amitabh in front of others. And it was the film Deewar that inspired him to do so. He would stop at a paan shop and ask for a paan in Amitabh’s voice, prompting a crowd to gather around. Soon he began impersonating him at events and school.