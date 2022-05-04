Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer: Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader finally returns for face off with Ewan McGregor. Watch

Disney and Star Wars released the official trailer of the upcoming limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 4, Star Wars Day. The short 90-second trailer builds up from the teaser shared earlier this year, showing how Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is on the run after the fall of the Galactic Republic. What got fans excited were the last moments of the trailer, which teased a reunion between Obi-Wan and his apprentice-turned-enemy Darth Vader. Hayden Christensen is returning to play the iconic character after almost two decades. Also read: Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser: Ewan McGregor returns to Star Wars universe, fans say 'been waiting our whole lives for this'

The trailer opens with Obi-Wan’s voice telling someone that the Jedi need to stay hidden because ‘they’ are coming. Viewers then get a glimpse of the three Inquisitors, who are on the hunt for remaining Jedi, particularly Obi-Wan. We see the titular character keeping an eye on young Luke Skywalker, the son of his one-time apprentice, and trying to convince his uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton) to train him. The action kicks into high-gear then as the Inquisitors close in on Obi-Wan. The dying moments of the trailer then give the famous sequence of Darth Vader’s armour being assembled before we see Obi-Wan react to Vader’s iconic breathing from the suit.

As per the show’s official synopsis, “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat--the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

Fans praised the short trailer with many saying they got goosebumps at Darth Vader's return. One commented, “Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor back together at long last. I can't wait to see what happens!” Another wrote, “I screamed!!! this is gonna be epic.” One fan wrote on Twitter, “I got goosebumps seeing this. Vader is back!”

Obi-Wan Kenobi was first seen in the very first Star Wars film (A New Hope, released in 1977), in which he was played by Alec Guinness. We got a look at the younger Obi-Wan in the prequel trilogy two decades later, where his journey from padawan to Jedi master was detailed. The series is a highly-anticipated one as it sees both Ewan and Hayden returning to play their roles for the first time since Revenge of the Sith’s release in 2005.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will join two other series in the extended Star Wars universe-- The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. However, given that this series is set decades before the other two, chances of cross-overs are slim.

The six-part series will premiere on Disney+ worldwide on May 25, and is expected to stream in India on Disney+ Hotstar on the same day. It also stars Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram, and Kumail Nanjiani.

