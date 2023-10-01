October upcoming web series: Bigg Boss 17, Mumbai Diaries 2, Loki 2, Strong Girl Namsoon and other shows to watch

In October, several web series such as Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17, Konkona Sen Sharma's Mumbai Diaries, Mona Singh's Kaala Paani, Tom Hiddleston's Loki 2 will air on different OTT platforms. Fans can also watch Strong Girl Namsoon, Star vs Food, and The Enfield Poltergeist, among other shows. Ahead, we bring you an interesting lineup of web series that you can look forward to in October. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan declares the game won't be same for everyone, says ‘dil dimaag aur dum ka hoga ye game’) Stills from Bigg Boss 17, Mumbai Diaries 2, Sultan of Delhi and Loki 2.

1) Bigg Boss 17

The wait for fans of the reality show will end in October as Salman Khan will return with a new season. The 17th season of Bigg Boss will start on October 15. It will air from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV. Salman has been entertaining the audience with his hosting stint since 2010. Over the years, he has been seen forming a special connection with not only the audience but also with the contestants.

2) Mumbai Diaries

The second season of the medical drama will see a return of its ensemble cast including Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi. The new cast members include Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ridhi Dogra. In the trailer unveiled recently the doctors, trainees, and staff of Bombay General Hospital deal with the aftermath of the terror attacks and their personal struggles that follow, juxtaposing it against the devastation brought by the Mumbai floods. Nikkhil Advani has created the show which will drop on October 6 on Prime Video.

3) Sultan of Delhi

Based on the book Sultan of Delhi: Ascension, the series is directed by Milan Luthria. The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak and Nishant Dahiya in pivotal roles, alongside Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada in key characters. The series will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on October 13. Recreating the vintage era of the 60’s, Sultan Of Delhi follows the story of Arjun Bhatia (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who works with Delhi’s biggest illegal arms dealer, Jagan Seth (Vinay Pathak).

4) Kaala Paani

The story of survival is set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The upcoming TV series, helmed by Posham Pa Pictures, is directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani. It stars Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker and Amey Wagh. Kaala Paani is all set to premiere on Netflix on October 18.

5) Loki Season 2

As per Deadline, Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief and is facing some wild challenges in the upcoming sci-fi action series. Season 2 picks up following the Season 1 finale, in which Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) throws everything into chaos after stabbing Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains. As a result, Loki lands in a wild alternate timeline. The series also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice in pivotal roles. Loki Season 2 is all set to stream from October 6 on Disney+Hotstar.

6) The Enfield Poltergeist

It is a new four-part Apple Original docuseries that tells the riveting story of the most famous poltergeist haunting in history. Combining more than 250 hours of audio archive, recreation of the setting of the haunting and original interviews with the people impacted by the case, the series is an ambitious, genre-bending story that explores the human fascination with the unexplained and its impact on those who live it. The Enfield Poltergeist will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on October 27.

7) Star vs Food

Warner Bros Discovery announced that the culinary show is returning with a spin-off season, hosted by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar. Titled Star vs Food Survival, the spin-off will premiere on Discovery Channel and streaming service Discovery on October 9. The celebrity guests who will feature in the show include Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, and Nakuul Mehta. The celebrities will step out of their comfort zones and into the wild terrains, embarking on thrilling survival adventures amidst extreme conditions.

8) Strong Girl Namsoon

A spin-off of the hit drama Strong Girl Bong-soon, the new show is a comedy-drama about three generations of women born with unbelievable strength. They uncover the truth behind the drug-related crimes that occur around Gangnam area as per Soompi. Lee Yoo Mi will be seen as Do Bong Soon’s second cousin Gang Nam Soon, an eccentric and lively person with amazing strength who flew from Mongolia to find her parents. Kim Jung Eun plays Gang Nam Soon’s mother Hwang Geum Joo. Kim Hae Sook portrays Gang Nam Soon’s maternal grandmother Gil Joong Gan. Strong Girl Namsoon will premiere on JTBC on October 7.

9) The Fall of the House of Usher

Helmed by Mike Flanagan and Michael Fimognari, the series consists of eight episodes, which will be released on October 12. The series stars Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, and Mark Hamill in pivotal roles.

10) Lessons in Chemistry

It is set in the early 1950s and follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Brie Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a lot more than recipes. The show also stars Brie, Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann. Lessons in Chemistry will air from October 13 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes on Fridays on Apple TV+.