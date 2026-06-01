Off Campus season 2 starts filming today: Inside Stephen Kalyn's Dean and Mika Abdalla's Allie’s emotional next chapter

Prime Video’s breakout college hockey romance Off Campus is heading back to Briar University with higher stakes than ever. The smash-hit drama secured a quick Season 2 renewal after pulling in 36 million global viewers in its first 12 days, marking the third-largest series debut in the streaming platform’s history. The upcoming season shifts its romantic focus away from Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli). Instead, the spotlight moves entirely to Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla), whose complicated relationship became the most talked-about storyline of the first season. Here is exactly what to expect from Season 2.

Season 2 will adapt The Score, not The Mistake

Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kayln in season 1 of Off Campus.(Prime Video)

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Elle Kennedy’s original books open with Hannah and Garrett (The Deal), followed by John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) and Grace Ivers (India Fowler) in The Mistake. However, Prime Video is skipping straight to the third book, The Score, to put Dean and Allie’s romance front and center.

“We are so excited to continue Allie and Dean’s story as our primary romance of season two after kickstarting their romance in season one,” series creator Louisa Levy said in a statement to Deadline. “But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don’t worry — they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble. We’re looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone’s story.”

What season 1 showed about Dean and Allie

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{{^usCountry}} Dean is Briar University’s favorite hockey star and resident playboy. Confident, funny, and a total flirt, he has built a massive reputation for keeping things strictly casual and avoiding real feelings at all costs. Allie is an aspiring actress trying to pick up the pieces after a messy, long-term breakup with her ex, Sean. She is completely stressed out about her career, her family, and where her life is heading. Their paths cross unexpectedly when Allie crashes at the off-campus hockey house. What starts as a simple, rebound one-night stand quickly spirals into something much bigger, forcing both of them to face their deepest fears about love and vulnerability. Season 2 is expected to be much darker {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dean is Briar University’s favorite hockey star and resident playboy. Confident, funny, and a total flirt, he has built a massive reputation for keeping things strictly casual and avoiding real feelings at all costs. Allie is an aspiring actress trying to pick up the pieces after a messy, long-term breakup with her ex, Sean. She is completely stressed out about her career, her family, and where her life is heading. Their paths cross unexpectedly when Allie crashes at the off-campus hockey house. What starts as a simple, rebound one-night stand quickly spirals into something much bigger, forcing both of them to face their deepest fears about love and vulnerability. Season 2 is expected to be much darker {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Season 1 balanced playful college romance with Hannah and Garrett’s personal healing. By contrast, the next chapter dives straight into much heavier territory. A major anchor for the upcoming season is Dean’s past. His commitment phobia stems from a toxic high school relationship that warped his view of love. The tension spikes when Briar University hires a new hockey coach directly tied to that painful chapter. Simultaneously, crushing family expectations threaten both leads; Dean is pressured by his wealthy parents to abandon hockey for law, while Allie quietly drowns under her own family's intense demands. The tragedy that could change everything {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Season 1 balanced playful college romance with Hannah and Garrett’s personal healing. By contrast, the next chapter dives straight into much heavier territory. A major anchor for the upcoming season is Dean’s past. His commitment phobia stems from a toxic high school relationship that warped his view of love. The tension spikes when Briar University hires a new hockey coach directly tied to that painful chapter. Simultaneously, crushing family expectations threaten both leads; Dean is pressured by his wealthy parents to abandon hockey for law, while Allie quietly drowns under her own family's intense demands. The tragedy that could change everything {{/usCountry}}

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The biggest emotional turning point in the book The Score centers on Dean’s childhood best friend, Beau Maxwell (Khobe Clarke), who dies in a tragic car accident. This devastating loss sends Dean into a dark spiral of grief, heavy drinking, and self-sabotage, pushing his new relationship with Allie to the absolute breaking point. Dean’s journey back from rock bottom is one of the book’s most powerful arcs. To heal, he must face the hard work of apologizing, rebuilding broken trust with his friends, and finding a healthier direction in life by coaching youth hockey.

The writers seem to have intentionally given Beau much more screen time and personality in Season 1. By connecting him to Allie and making him the brother of theatre goddess Joanna, his loss will ripple across the entire campus, hitting the whole friend group just as hard as it hits Dean.

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The Hunter Davenport twist changes everything

While Dean starts catching real feelings during their secret, casual fling, an unsure Allie hooks up with a mystery man. That man is Hunter Davenport (Charlie Evans), the hockey team’s newest recruit and Dean’s rival. This love triangle never happens in the novels, creating immense tension for Season 2. Instead of a clean slate, Dean and Allie must now navigate jealousy, guilt, and bruised egos. To make matters worse, Dean’s discovery of Hunter’s identity triggers a physical fight that hints at past drama involving Dean’s sister, Summer.

Logan and Grace are still part of the plan

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Even though the second book The Mistake isn't the main focus, the show won't be ignoring it. India Fowler has joined the cast as Grace Ivers, John Logan’s (Antonio Cipriano) book-two love interest. Her arrival means their romance will likely develop in the background while Dean and Allie hold center stage. The showrunners are clearly building an interconnected ensemble story where multiple relationships grow at the same time, rather than making fans wait for separate seasons.

New cast members joining Briar University

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Alongside returning leads Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla, Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli will return as Hannah and Garrett. Jalen Thomas Brooks, Julia Sarah Stone, and Khobe Clarke are also set to reprise their roles. The new season also welcomes Hamilton star Phillipa Soo will play Scarlett, a guest director in the drama department who is set to shake up Allie’s acting journey.

Where is Season 2 filming?

Season 2 films in Vancouver from June 1 through September 18, 2026. The University of British Columbia will return as the stand-in for Briar University, despite the show's Boston setting. To keep production moving fast, showrunner Louisa Levy confirmed that all eight scripts are already finished before the season 1 premiered.

When could Off Campus Season 2 release?

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If the new season follows the same timeline as the first, fans won't have to wait too long. While Prime Video hasn't announced an official release date yet, current reports suggest the show could arrive around April or May 2027.

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