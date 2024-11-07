On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal reveals story behind his app's 'flirty' notifications

What's in the new promo

In the promo, Kapil asks Deepinder about is company Zomato's flirty notifications to customers. Kapil showed the audience and Deepinder a few example of the flirty notifications and even Narayana Murthy was amused. Asking about them, Kapil wondered if these were messages meant for Gia that got posted on the Zomato app by mistake.

Deepinder told him that usually when he send something cheesy to his wife, he realises it could make for a great notification too. Deepinder then explained that he asked his team of young MBA types to develop a relationship with customers but didn't realise they would take it so literally.

Fans of the show and the food delivery app loved the clip. “Zomato love is dangerous… it has set such a high bar that almost no man can compete with its caring quotient … I almost feel married to Zomato … latest one It hurts to see you sleep hungry…what do u want to have for dinner … and then over dessert when we can talk about sweet nothings,” wrote one. Another commented, “I have the app only for the notifications,” said another.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kapil hosts The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, which is currently in its second season. So far the guests have been the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Do Patti, the cast of Jigra and Devara and others. Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda with Krushna Abhishek are also part of the show.

About Deepinder Goyal and Zomato

Deepinder Goyal, an IIT Delhi alumnus, co-founded Zomato in 2008, transforming it from a restaurant directory into a leading global food delivery platform. Under his leadership, Zomato expanded internationally, went public in 2021, and continues to innovate in the food tech industry.