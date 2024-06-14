OTT releases this week: Do Aur Do Pyaar, Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2, House of the Dragon season 2 and more
OTT releases this wee: This week is quite loaded on the OTT. With multiple hit shows returning and Bollywood movies looking to find a second chance after an underwhelming box office performance, there is a lot on offer. Take a pick:
House of the Dragon (season 2)
HBO's hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones's prequel series was dubbed even better than the original itself when it released in 2022. House of the Dragon will be back for a second season on June 16 (June 17 in India) with new clashes, new revenge plot and a lot of dragonfire. Based on author Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional continent of Westeros. It takes place nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and about 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms.
Where to Watch: Jio Cinema
When to Watch: June 16, 6.30 am
Bridgerton (season 3, part 2)
Colin and Penelope kickstart their courtship era in this part of the hit Netflix period drama. The Regency-era romance series is based on the books by Julia Quinn, with each focusing on a sibling of the Bridgerton family. The third season skipped the third book in Quinn's series about Benedict Bridgerton to focus on Colin and Penelope. This time, Penelope risks losing the love of her life due to her secret identiry as Lady Whistledown. Will her truth be revealed or will she live her happily ever after?
Where to Watch: Netflix
When to watch: Streaming now
Do Aur Do Pyaar
After a lacklustre box office performance, Vidya Balan's romantic comedy has arrived for a second chance on OTT. Do Aur Do Pyaar follows Kavya and Ani, played by Vidya and Pratik Gandhi, a married couple who falls back in love with each other despite indulging in extramarital affairs after a trip to Ooty brings back memories.
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
When to Watch: Streaming now
The Boys (season 4)
Satirical superhero series The Boys drops its first three episodes of season four Thursday on Prime Video. Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Jessie T. Usher, Erin Moriarty and Chace Crawford. New to the cast are Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward as two new superheroes, Firecracker and Sister Sage. Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Grey’s Anatomy, The Walking Dead) has also been cast in a mysterious role.
Where to Watch: Prime Video
When to Watch: Streaming now
Presumed Innocent
Jake Gyllenhaal stars in his first TV role as a prosecutor accused of murder in Presumed Innocent for Apple TV . It’s based on a novel by Scott Turow (which was also adapted into a film starring Harrison Ford in 1990). Peter Sarsgaard, who in real life is married to Jake’s sister Maggie, plays Gyllenhaal’s courtroom adversary.
Where to Watch: Apple TV
When to watch: Streaming now
