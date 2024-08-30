OTT releases this week: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, The Rings of Power, Murshid and more

OTT releases this week: This weekend is the perfect time for movie lovers to binge-watch a variety of unique and diverse content from the comfort of their own homes. For those who haven't decided yet, we've got you covered with the most exciting films and series being released on different streaming platforms. Let's take a look at the movies and shows you can add to your binge-watch list. (Also read: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack review: Avengers of Indian acting assemble for Anubhav Sinha's gripping, nuanced thriller) A glimpse at the OTT releases to add to your binge-watch list.

Adam Sandler: Love You (Netflix)

Adam Sandler stars in a new stand-up special titled Adam Sandler: Love You. This exciting comedy feature includes songs, jokes, party-crashing dogs, and lots of love for the audience. The special premiered on Netflix on August 27th.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (Disney + Hotstar)

Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery comedy-drama television series about three strangers obsessed with true crime podcasts. In the highly anticipated fourth season of the gripping crime mystery series, viewers will once again be captivated by the return of Charles (Steve), Oliver (Martin), and Mabel (Selena) as they delve into yet another intriguing murder investigation. This time, the stakes are higher and more personal as they are forced to confront the tragic death of Charles' loyal stunt double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). As the trio relentlessly pursues the truth, audiences will be taken on a thrilling journey from the familiar streets of New York to the sun-soaked landscapes of California, adding a compelling new layer to the unfolding mystery.

The series is created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. It features Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, Amy Ryan, Cara Delevingne, Adina Verson and Michael Cyril Creighton in pivotal characters. The series released on Disney + Hotstar on August 27.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack (Netflix)

The Anubhav Sinha directorial unravels the events of the 1999 Kandahar hijack. The six-episode mini-series depicts the challenges faced by the Indian government when IC 614 was hijacked on its way to Delhi. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack narrates the plight of hundreds of passengers whose lives were at stake as the country faced the longest and most alarming aviation crisis. Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Amrita Puri, and Patralekha play pivotal roles in the show. The series released on Netflix on August 29.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 (Prime Video)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is a fantasy action-adventure series based on JRR Tolkien's history of Middle-earth. The show is developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime Video and is set in the backdrop of the major events of Middle-earth's Second Age. The second season of the show reveals the return of the feared villain Sauron, bringing darkness and evil back to Middle-earth after years of hard-won peace among its realms. The season also shows the creation of more Rings of Power, made with Sauron's abilities of deception and manipulation.

This season will also feature many fantastical elements and frieghtening creatures such as a young Shelob, an army of Barrow-wights, Hill-troll Damrod, a Sea Worm, and even Ents! The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with New Line Cinema. The show premiered first three episodes of new season on Prime Video on August 29. The rest of the episodes will get a weekly drop.

Murshid (Zee5)

Kay Kay Menon stars in this crime-thriller series that depicts the connection between drug lords and terrorists. Murshid shows the shocking aftermath of a deal gone wrong in the world of crime and militancy. When drug lord Farid's men send Salim and Junaid to collect a smuggling delivery from the Taliban, a tussle after a dealbreaker leads Farid to meet Junaid and realize that he is the son of the dreaded gangster Murshid Pathan. Murshid relased on August 29 on Zee5.