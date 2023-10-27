OTT releases this week: From Karan Johar's star-studded Koffee with Karan to Aspirants Season 2

OTT releases this week: Here are some of the new films, shows and web series that are releasing this week on different streaming sites. (Also read: Koffee with Karan S8: Karan Johar reveals next episode will feature a sibling pair) From Koffee with Karan Season 8 to Aspirants Season 2 to Netflix's Pain Hustlers, pick your OTT watch for this weekend,

Koffee with Karan Season 8: Your favourite show with host Karan Johar is back with a blast! The first episode of the celebrity talk show opened with real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on the couch. They treated fans to previously unseen footage from their picture-perfect wedding in Italy. The show also introduced a new segment called the Imposter game, and finally in the rapid fire round, it was Deepika Padukone who won the hamper. The highlight? Karan Johar breaking down in tears and revealing how sometimes he also wishes for a partner to share the smaller moments of life with.

Where to stream: Disney plus Hotstar

Duranga 2: Sammit Patel (Amit Sadh) risks everything when a man (Gulshan Devaiah) from his past becomes a threat to him and his family. Also starring Drashti Dhami, Barkha Bisht, and Rajesh Khattar in pivotal roles, the suspense thriller is directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Goldie Behl's Rose Audio Visuals.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Transformers 7: Rise Of The Beasts: Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, and Colman Domingo star in this action spectacle directed by Steven Caple Jr. The official synopsis states: "It's 1994, the era of hip hop and Air Jordans, and in his lively Brooklyn neighborhood, former U.S. Army private Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) is doing his best to help support his family. But he just can't catch a break. In a series of events, Noah finds himself behind the wheel of the wisecracking Autobot Mirage (voiced by Pete Davidson), who reveals the existence of three fellow Autobots in hiding: Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, and Arcee (voiced by Liza Koshy)."

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Aspirants Season 2: The second season of the beloved TVF series chronicles the life of a few civil service aspirants and focuses on the friendship of three students, who prepare for one of India's toughest competitive exams together. Naveen Katuria, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Kuljeet Singh, Bijou Thaangjam, Neetu Jhanjhi, Nupur Nagpal and Abhishekh Sonpaliya round up the starcast of this show directed by Apoorv Singh Karki.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pain Hustlers: After having its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, the Chris Evans and Emily Blunt starrer arrives on Netflix this week. The official synopsis reads, "Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices."

Where to stream: Netflix

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red: At San Diego Comic-Con, Lego had teased Code Red as one of Marvel's three upcoming releases this year. The official synopsis reads, "The Avengers gather to celebrate their latest victory, but their celebration is quickly interrupted by the mysterious disappearance of Black Widow’s father, Red Guardian. As the Avengers investigate, they discover that Red Guardian isn’t the only one missing when they meet a dangerous new foe quite unlike anything they’ve ever encountered before.”

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

