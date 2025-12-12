Pak actor Alyy Khan criticises Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds of Bollywood: ‘Kya woh aise sadak-chap language use karte hai’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut this year with the series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which earned praise from many viewers for its bold storytelling, meta humour, and strong performances. But not everyone was impressed. Pakistani actor Alyy Khan, who worked with Shah Rukh in Don 2, recently shared that he found the show’s excessive use of profanity jarring and unnecessary. Alyy Khan was not impressed with language used in Aryan Khan's directorial Ba***ds of Bollywood. He suggested that filmmakers should use such language purposefully to maintain impact.

Alyy Khan is not impressed with the language in the show

Speaking on the ARY Podcast, Alyy Khan said he watched Aryan’s series but struggled to connect with its tone. “Recently maine Aryan ka kaam dekha… mujhe bohot ajeeb laga. Ek toh family ke saath aap dekh nahi sakte because the language is so inappropriate. Us language ki koi justification bhi nahi thi. Aur jiss level ke log dikhaye the, kya woh aise sadak-chap language use karte hai? (Recently, I saw Aryan’s work in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and I found it very strange. For one, you can’t even watch it with your family because the language is so inappropriate. And there was no justification for using that kind of language. And the kind of people you were portraying. Do they use such street-style language)?”

Alyy suggested that filmmakers sometimes rely on shock value to grab attention or boost ratings. He emphasised that profanity, when used, should be deliberate and sparing. “Agar gaali deni bhi hai, toh close-up ki tarah honi chahiye jab zarurat ho tab bolo, tabhi impact aata hai. Har sentence mein ho toh cringe hota hai, boriyat ho jaati hai (And even if you want to use abuses, they should come like a close-up used only when necessary. That’s when it creates impact. If it appears in every sentence, it becomes cringe and boring.),” he added.

About Ba***ds of Bollywood

The actor, who also appeared in Suhana Khan’s debut film, The Archies, has previously shared a warm relationship with the Khan family. However, his critique of Aryan’s show reflects a broader conversation about creative choices in streaming content.

Directed by Aryan Khan, the series features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Manish Chaudhari. It premiered on Netflix in September this year.