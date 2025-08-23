Pratik Gandhi reacts to comparisons with Ben Kingsley for Gandhi: 'Too big an actor to be compared with' | Interview

Even though he has played him on stage for years, stepping into the shows of Mahatma Gandhi is always daunting for Pratik Gandhi. It was through the play Mohan No Masalo in 2015 that Pratik first gained recognition in the acting world. Now, he will bring a young Mohandas to the screen in Hansal Mehta's series, Gandhi. Ben Kingsley in Richard Attenborough's Gandhi (L) and Pratik Gandhi in Hansal Mehta's new series (R).

The show will have its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, one of the biggest global stages of them all. That means that his portrayal of the Mahatma and the show as a whole will be judged via an international lens, with obvious comparisons with Richard Attenborough's multi-Oscar-winning 1982 film of the same name.

On comparisons with Ben Kingsley

The film won 8 Oscars, including the Best Actor for Ben Kingsley's iconic performance as Gandhi. Pratik laughs as we mention that he is about to be compared with one of the greatest living actors. "Just the thought of it is a big, big honour. He is too big an actor to be compared with," the actor says with a smile.

On ‘made in India’ Gandhi

But more than the comparisons, Pratik says he is excited to showcase a truly 'made in India' story about Gandhi. "I am happy with the fact that for the first time, an all-Indian crew is telling the story of our own Mahatma Gandhi, right from the beginning and that too, in the long format."

The series will chronicle Gandhi's life over half a century, beginning with his years in South Africa and ending with the peak of the Indian freedom struggle. This will involve several seasons of multiple seasons, much more than a feature film can. "His life had so many layers that we have not even spoken out. That portion of his life is not known to anybody. I am fortunate that I could perform the whole character right from the beginning. That arc is a lifetime chance for any actor," says Pratik.

Gandhi, based on Ramachandra Guha's books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World, also features Bhamini Oza and Tom Felton in pivotal roles. It does not have a streaming release date yet.