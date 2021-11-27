Radhika Seth: I can’t control how people react to my debut show

Actor Radhika Seth says life hasn’t changed massively post making her acting debut with Call My Agent: Bollywood — but it has changed nonetheless. She played the role of Nia, a girl who wants to enter the world of talent management in the web show.

“A lot is happening, it’s been good. I wouldn’t say it is a major change, but I guess I get to finally call myself an actor, and I have something to refer to when people see my work. I have been working hard for so many years,” she says.

The series is based on the French show by the same name. The reactions to Seth’s version have been polarising. On that, she says, “It is a remake, so I get why people would have different opinions on it. A lot is expected out of a remake, especially something which was as critically acclaimed as the original was, I don’t think I can control the reactions. There will be somebody who likes it, somebody who doesn’t, they are completely entitled to their opinion.”

While newcomers generally want to make their debut with a full-fledged film, the actor has made her debut with a web show. Seth confesses it was not as if she had many things to choose from at this point.

“For the last one and a half years, no cinemas were open. There wasn’t an option for me to do a film, no films were being made, and anything that was, got shelved or pushed. I don’t think I was at the liberty to wait for a long time because I am not from the industry, I didn’t have the option or privilege to handpick what I want to do. This is something I auditioned for,” she signs off.