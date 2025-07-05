Ram Kapoor says family went ‘berserk’ after his controversy during Mistry promotions, claims ‘it was not a big deal’

Actor Ram Kapoor recently found himself at the centre of a controversy after being removed from the promotional activities of his web series Mistry for making inappropriate remarks. In an interview with Zoom, Ram admitted that the situation made him nervous and scared and that his family "went berserk", but he maintained that, for him, it was “not a big deal”. Ram Kapoor recalled his family going berserk over the controversy about him making inappropriate remarks.

Ram Kapoor admits being scared about the controversy

He recalled feeling scared and nervous during the controversy and said, “I try not to make anything into too big a deal because I genuinely am of the thought process that, see, people don't realise this, but all the big deals in our life are choices that we make. When this news hit, my family and my network and my staff went berserk. And I was telling everyone, 'Why are you all reacting so much? I will handle it.' And I did handle it. For me, it was definitely a situation that needed to be handled, but it was not a big deal.”

Ram Kapoor on his mindset during the controversy

Explaining his mindset further, he added, “I told my children the same thing: that, guys, all this will happen in life. You will decide whether it's going to be a big deal or not. So that doesn't mean that you ignore it or bypass it. Things have to be handled, but without panic. I tend to do that in every area of my life. I don't want to sound as if I'm preaching because I have nobody to preach to. But if you don't allow anything to become a big deal, then you will not let anything affect you too much, which is good. Because small, unnecessary things affect us and waste our lives.”

About the controversy

During promotional activities for Mistry, Ram reportedly made a series of sexually inappropriate and offensive remarks directed at publicists and members of the show's marketing team, which left the crew uncomfortable. As a result, he was removed from further promotional events.

Among the remarks, he allegedly made comments about kissing a male executive from the marketing team and joked that his mother “should have gone to sleep” instead of conceiving him.

About Mistry

Directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Banijay Asia in association with Universal International Studios, Mistry is the Indian adaptation of the award-winning US series Monk. The series stars Ram Kapoor, Mona Singh, Shikha Talsania, and Kshitish Date in key roles and is currently streaming on JioHotstar.