Ram Kapoor was told he would die if he continued his unhealthy lifestyle at 140 kg: ‘I could have a diabetic stroke’

Actor Ram Kapoor, who has been making waves with his significant weight loss, recently shared a harrowing health scare. He revealed that doctors had warned him that he would be at risk of death if he didn't prioritise his well-being, even cautioning that he could have suffered a diabetic stroke. Also read: Sudhanshu Pandey slams Ram Kapoor’s remarks as ‘mentally unstable’, apologises to women on behalf of TV industry Ram Kapoor confessed that drastically changing his appearance was a huge risk.

Ram on the health scare

Ram opened up about his health struggles, which he faced two years back, when he joined Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, revealing he used to eat an entire KFC bucket by himself.

Ram said, “When I was shooting Neeyat in Scotland, I was at my worst. I was taking insulin shots thrice a day, before every meal. I was 140 kg, and my sugar was at ridiculous heights. My doctor told me that I’m working so much and I’m so unhealthy, I could have a diabetic stroke. That’s how unhealthy I was. I had to do a transformation, otherwise I would not have long to live.”

During the chat, he shared that he promised his son that he would start taking better care of himself when he turned 50. He emphasised that he is still a work in progress.

The actor confessed that drastically changing his appearance was a huge risk, given that audiences had grown accustomed to his look over the past 25 years.

Ram shared, “A doctor told me that I would have to start Ozempic or Monjaro because of the bad shape I was in. I would’ve had a diabetic stroke otherwise. If I had not gotten fit, I would have 100% taken it, because I trust my doctor. He looks after my entire family, and he’s a friend. He said, ‘You have two options, you either change yourself, or tu mar jayega (you will die)’.”

Ram Kapoor's latest work

Ram was most recently seen in Mistry, the Hindi adaptation of Monk. He plays an ex-Mumbai Police officer who solves the hardest cases led by Mona Singh’s (ACP Sehmat Siddiqui) team but struggles with severe OCD. Helmed by Rishab Seth and written by Ritviq Joshi and Aarsh Vora, the show also stars Shikha Talsania, Kshitish Date, and Namantar Rajendra, among others, in key roles. It is available to watch on JioHotstar.