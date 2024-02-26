Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond – Lara Dutta, Jimmy Shergill unveil preview of their new show. Watch

Actors Lara Dutta and Jimmy Shergill will be seen in a new show titled Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. Directed by Santosh Singh, the series also stars Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Prasanna, and many more. (Also Read: Bobby Deol could play Kumbhakarna, Lara Dutta will be seen as Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan: Report) Jimmy Shergill in Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

Lara shares the preview

On Monday, Lara took to her Instagram handle and shared the show's preview. The video offered a sneak peek into a story that explores the intricacies of the Balakot operation, delving into lesser-known aspects, strategies, and challenges that shaped the trajectory of events.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Lara wrote in the caption, “26th February 2019 will remain etched in history forever. The day every Indian’s heart soared with pride as India successfully retaliated with the Balakot airstrike. Saluting our heroes, is the story of ‘Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond’ coming soon on @officialjiocinema #RanneetiOnJioCinema.”

Speaking about the show, Jimmy Shergill said in a statement, “5 years ago on 14th February, our brave hearts at Pulwama gave the supreme sacrifice on the line of duty. While we will never forget the sacrifice of our martyrs, we couldn't stop beaming with pride when for the first we watched our country fight back! The Balakot airstrike, was a stern message that stemmed from the resilience and courage of our nation and armed forces. India took a firm stand and this date will remain etched in the nation's heart forever – India will never forget. Being a part of this series has only heightened my respect for the jawans as I relived a defining moment in our country's history.”

About Balakot airstrikes

Five years ago, on this date, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out the Balakot airstrikes in Pakistan, in retaliation to the February 14 Pulwama attack.

As the show revolves around the same, Lara said in a statement, "Coming from an armed forces background, I understand the bravery, sacrifice, and love for country first-hand. The martyrs of Pulwama made the ultimate sacrifice 5 years ago, however the Balakot air strike, filled us with national pride. On the anniversary of this historic defence operation, this sneak peek aims to honour every soldier, with or without of uniform, who reshaped our nation's defence narrative."

Siddharth Anand's recent aerial action entertainer Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, was also loosely based on the same incident. Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond will be out on JioCinema soon.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.