Raqesh Bapat reveals ex-wife Ridhi Dogra's reaction to Kashmera Shah's 'henpecked husband' remark

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat has opened up about his conversation with ex-wife Ridhi Dogra about actor Kashmera Shah calling him a 'henpecked husband'. When Raqesh was on the reality show, Kashmera had repeatedly called him 'henpecked' on Twitter. Ridhi had reacted to her comments and defended Raqesh.

Speaking to a leading daily, Raqesh Bapat revealed what Ridhi Dogra told him. He said, "She was just bothered about me being called henpecked. She also reacted against it. Ridhi told me that you as a person can never be henpecked and it's just that you care a lot about people who you like and that's why you are that way. She also said to me that when you feel for a person, you would never react to that person in an angry way."

Earlier this month, Kashmera had shared a photo that featured Raqesh, Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal. She had written, "Congratulations @RaQesh19 you are on your way to becoming a hen pecked husband…again. @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ @ColorsTV @karanjohar." Ridhi Dogra had replied to her tweeting, "Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don't make loose comments. Peace out."

Kashmera tweeted later, "Ok then @ridhidogra on his way to becoming a hen pecked husband for the first time @RaQesh19 peace out ex wife @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ @ColorsTV."

During their stint on the reality show, Shamita was called ‘bossy’, ‘dominating’ and accused of using Raqesh like a ‘jhamura (sidekick)’. After co-contestant Nishant Bhat had called her ‘ice queen’ and 'arrogant', Shamita had replied, “As far as Raqesh is concerned, main thak gayi hoon Raqesh ko defend karte karte, kyunki bohot saare log mere upar pounce kar rahe hai yeh bol ke ki main Raqesh ko sahi tareeke se treat nahi karti hoon (I am tired of defending him because people pounce on me and say that I don’t treat him right).”

An angry Shamita had also shouted at Raqesh, “You keep quiet, haan. He will keep saying things about my relationship with you and how I am dominating you, you keep quiet. I will keep defending myself only always.”