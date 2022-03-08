Rasika Dugal: It felt surreal to travel abroad after two years

Having shot in India for the most part of the last two years of the pandemic, actor Rasika Dugal was excited to fly to the UK for the shoot of her next project.

The Mirzapur actor has been shooting in the outskirts of London for Lord Curzon Ki Haveli co-starring Arjun Mathur. Happy to explore the outdoors in another country, Dugal is excited that this shoot marks her first post-pandemic work trip abroad. Sharing her excitement, Dugal says, “It almost felt surreal to travel outside the country after two years. At first I was very apprehensive as I was nervous about the virus, but once we were there and everyone in the unit had tested negative, I was so much more relaxed.”

The actor shot in the beautiful Broughton estate set in the Yorkshire Dales which has sprawling meadows, moorlands and meandering rivers, which reminded her “of the world of Enid Blyton’s books” while she gorged on scones and went for morning walks in the scenic country. She elaborates, “Since we were in an estate which was four hours from London and 15 minutes from the closest town (Skipton) it felt even safer. A few days into the trip and I truly realised how much I had missed travelling. There were five actors in the film and all of us lived in a cosy little cottage with five rooms. There were many fun conversations around the kitchen counter before shoot and after pack up. We joked that this felt like we were in hostel again!” She shot in Ooty, Tamil Nadu and Palampur, Himachal Pradesh for two other projects and admits every countryside has its charm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON