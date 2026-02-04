Reddit slams Adnan Shaikh for ‘aurat hai aurat ki tarah reh’ remark to Sapna Choudhary on The 50: ‘Disgusting behaviour’

During a task where contestants were required to destroy objects and pick the card found inside to secure their safety, Arbaz Patel, Adnan Shaikh and a few others attempted to take a shortcut. Despite clear rules stating that a contestant could pick only one card, Arbaz picked five and distributed them among his friends. Sapna noticed the violation and called them out for cheating.

A task-based reality show promises thrills along with plenty of drama. While The 50 is yet to fully deliver on the thrill, it has certainly ensured a heavy dose of drama. In a recent episode, Sapna Choudhary got into a heated verbal argument with YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Adnan Shaikh. However, Adnan’s remarks towards Sapna have now sparked widespread backlash.

This led to a heated exchange between Sapna and Adnan. Sapna hurled abuses at him, to which Adnan responded, "Tu mard logon ki tarah gaali kyun de rahi hai? Aurat hai aurat ki tarah reh (Why are you abusing like men do? You’re a woman, behave like a woman)." Sapna hit back sharply and said, "Tu mujhe yaad mat kara main aurat ya mard. Tu toh kuch bhi nahi hai. Roz dekhti hoon tumhare jaise mard main (Don’t remind me that I’m a woman or a man. You’re nothing at all. I see men like you every day)."

Adnan’s remarks triggered strong backlash online. One Reddit user shared the clip and wrote, “Such patriarchal and misogynistic remarks on national television in 2026? The standard of this reality show is below ground.” Another commented, “Adnan is absolutely disgusting and he isn’t a man… his behaviour is too childish to be called manly.”

Another comment read, “Aurat ho aurat ki tarah rho (you are a woman, behave like one). Wtffff saying all this shii in big 2026. Istg I felt so enraged watching it. On top of it, girls were calming down Adnan. Are you frr.” One user wrote, “I was triggered when I heard him say that. How small is your mentality and how are you in real life, man. Absolutely disgusting behaviour. The level is definitely down below.” Another added, “It’s very disappointing how being a girl is used as a curse. Highly disappointed, especially with the other girls for tolerating this.”