Rithvik Dhanjani: The industry has become more accepting now

For Rithvik Dhanjani, the story is always the priority. “If the story resonates with me, I take up the project be it a short or a web show,” says the actor, who was recently seen in a short, Arranged. He enjoyed the simple message conveyed by the film’s writer and adds, “It is so refreshing. We are lost in social media, while in reality, we can connect with each other over simple things.”

The actor is also making inroads in the web space. “The best part about the digital medium is that it has just started. There’s so much to see and do. When one has many opportunities, there will be as many chances to grow. The key is to constantly work hard on your craft,” he shares.

Popular actors, who have established themselves on TV, have faced a certain resistance while being considered for OTT projects. Ask Dhanjani, 33, about his experience and he shares, “Yes, I did face some hurdles initially, when I was barely out of TV. But in recent times, the industry is more accepting, they know that we know our jobs. I get offered different kinds of parts. The casting directors I have heard from feel that I can pull them off.”

With a greater number of projects being made, not only has the demand for actors increased with time, but also for technicians and crew members. Addressing the discourse that often web shows have similar content and that the herd mentality is to recapture the hit formula, Dhanjani notes, “It is always the case with any industry. People want to re-capture what works and recreate it in their own way. Do we lack originality? Yes, we do. People who are running the OTT businesses are the ones who ran TV for years. We need minds who can take risks, try new concepts and make their own success stories.”

On the personal front, Dhanjani says he is taking his time with regard to marriage and likes to keep his personal life low-key. The actor was dating actor Asha Negi for almost 10 years till they broke up in 2020. Ask him if he has thoughts about marriage at all, and he says, “I am in love with myself. I am happy and I will never jump into something. I am from today’s generation, but my soul isn’t, I feel. I can’t swipe right (on a dating app). It is difficult. I am old school hardcore romantic.”

