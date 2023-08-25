Samantha Jones makes long-awaited return in And Just Like That finale, fans call her cameo ‘iconic’

And Just Like That... Samantha is back! Kim Cattrall made her much-anticipated appearance as her beloved Sex and the City character Samantha in the season 2 finale episode of the spinoff. Fans reacted enthusiastically to the brief appearance on Twitter, with many expressing how much she is missed on the show. (Also read: Riverdale finale: Fans bid emotional goodbye to the cast, react to Betty and Archie ship) Kim Cattrall made a brief appearance in the finale episode of And Just Like That.

Fan reactions

It all began with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) receiving a phone call from Samantha who was in a car. "My flight's three hours delayed, Carrie! I won't be able to make it there in time," she announced. Samantha then said that she was planning to catch a flight from Heathrow Airport to New York, to surprise her. When Carrie asked further if she has a British accent, Samantha quipped that she was Annabelle Bronstein, referring to the iconic Sex and the City season 6 episode.

Reacting to Samantha's appearance, a fan wrote, "#AndJustLikeThat Samantha was there, and just like that, Samantha was gone… Lovely to see Annabelle Bronstein aka Samantha Jones aka Kim Cattrall back "on the 'telly" however briefly it was." Another posted a hilarious gif and wrote, "Kim Cattrall after collecting a bag from 60 seconds of screen time and not interacting with her old coworkers: #AndJustLikeThat"

A fan commented, "Thank You @KimCattrall for preserving Samantha’s Legacy in the best way possible. Because of you and your tenacity Michael Patrick King doesn’t ruin her as he did with Miranda Hobbes. #AndJustLikeThat." Another wrote, "The fleeting Samantha moment still has me vibrating with glee. Kim honored the character, the fan demand, without getting close enough to disturb her peace. Hats off! I NEEDED MORE THO." "Samantha Jones is so iconic that she appears only one minute and the whole world just stop to appreciate her, I C O N I C." said another user.

Kim Cattrall had earlier stated that she was not in good terms with the other three leads on the show, and that Sarah Jessica Parker “could have been nicer” to her during production of Sex and the City. “It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough. I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear," she said in an interview with Variety in 2017.

Season 1 and 2 of And Just Like That is available to stream on Max.

