Samantha Ruth Prabhu praises Uorfi Javed's courage in showing her 'true self', she replies: Never came across a woman...

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has praised Uorfi Javed for her courage and ability to put her life "out there." Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a photo of her television screen as she watched Uorfi's new show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Uorfi Javed's ‘magical butterflies dress’) Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned a note for Uorfi Javed.

Samantha praises Uorfi

Along with the photo, Samantha wrote, "Having the courage to show your true self is not easy. Putting your entire life out there opens you up to judgment and ridicule, but also to respect and appreciation if you are lucky. I respect your journey and I believe you're only just getting started. Keep going @urf7i (fire and sparkles emojis) #FollowKarloYaar @primevideoin."

Uorfi reacts to Samantha's post

Re-sharing Samantha's note on her Instagram Stories, Uorfi Javed said,"@samantharuthprabhuoffl I think I will cry whole night now! Never came across a woman like you (rose emojis)." Follow Kar Lo Yaar, a nine-episode series, released on August 23 on Prime Video. The reality series provides an unfiltered glimpse into Uorfi's life and her journey through showbiz.

Uorfi re-shared Samantha's note on her Instagram Stories.

Uorfi had opened up about her life, aims

Recently, Uorfi spoke with the news agency PTI about her life. She had said, “Bollywood is not the dream any more. I want to be the biggest reality TV star in India and be an entrepreneur. Today, we’ve so many different career options to explore, which we were not aware of and didn’t think were possible to get into. I started from zero, I knew no one here, had no idea how to do or get work, I had this dream to do something big here.”

About Uorfi

Uorfi attained popularity primarily due to her unique and bold fashion sense. She forayed into the entertainment industry in 2016 with TV shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Earlier this year, she made a cameo appearance as herself in Dibakar Banerjee’s LSD 2.