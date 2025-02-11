Samay Raina performs in Seattle, hangs out with friends while India's Got Latent controversy takes over social media

Ranveer Allahbadia may have apologised on the latest controversy around his recent appearance on infamous show India's Got Latent, but Samay Raina has been rather silent on the matter. Complaints were registered against the two on Monday as ‘inappropriate’ clips from the show went viral on social media. It has now been learnt that Samay is actually in Seattle, US for a stand-up show. Samay Raina is currently in Seattle with his team.

The controversy began after Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps made a crass joke during an episode of Samay's popular show India's Got Latent. Samay was also part of the episode. Ranveer's comment quickly went viral, leading to widespread backlash from social media users. During an appearance on the show, the podcaster asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?"

Now, Balraj Singh Ghai, who often appears on India's Got Latent as a judge and is also a producer of the show, has shared pictures of himself, Samay and others from their team on Instagram. They seem to be in Seattle for Samay's comedy show. The pictures show Samay hanging out with his friends, playing chess with Balraj, performing at his show and get a big applause from the audience.

Samay Raina in Seattle.

What's the complaint?

A complaint was filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission in which the complainant alleged that the show used abusive language and made obscene remarks about women. The complaint states that the remarks were made to gain popularity and financial benefit through online broadcasts.

Ranveer Allahbadia's apology

Allahbadia later apologized for his "inappropriate" remarks that were made in an "insensitive" manner during the YouTube episode of the show. He issued an apology in a video that he shared on his X account hours after facing backlash, saying that "comedy is not his forte" and that "it wasn't cool."

Admitting that his comments were "inappropriate," the podcaster said, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

"Obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind what happened. I am just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. It wasn't cool on my part," he added.