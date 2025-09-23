Shah Rukh's sweet speech to dancing till 4 am: Aryan Khan's friend shares details of The Ba***ds of Bollywood afterparty

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan made his grand directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which released on 18 September. The series has since become the talk of the town. Before its release, the show had a star-studded premiere in Mumbai and, apart from inviting industry A-listers, Aryan also ensured his school classmates were part of the big day. Now, one of his classmates has shared a glimpse of what went on at the premiere and the afterparty. Aryan Khan's friend share inside glimpse of The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere and afterparty.

Inside The Ba***ds of Bollywood after-party and premiere

Aryan’s school friend, Rhea Goenka, took to Instagram and shared a video giving fans a look at the starry evening, which featured SRK as the host and an afterparty packed with stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ahaan Panday. She first spoke about the premiere of The Ba*ds of Bollywood and said, “Our whole gang had been losing it in the group chat ever since the invite dropped, mostly because it was our first time hitting the red carpet all together. The moment our car pulled up at the venue, you could just feel the electric energy in the air. We stepped out into this absolute wall of camera flashes. And I am not kidding — hundreds of people were snapping away. It felt like the entire industry turned up to support Aryan on his big day. Next, we went into the theatre where Shah Rukh Khan gave a super sweet speech before the show began.”

She went on to describe the afterparty, saying, “Watching our friend’s work unfold on that massive screen was just surreal and such a proud moment for all of us. But the night didn’t end there, because after that we went straight to the after-party. We danced until about 4 am — to the point where my feet were officially dead. Looking back on it all, seeing people you grew up with in school making their dreams come to life felt truly wholesome.”

Earlier, a photo of Aryan posing with his classmates at the premiere surfaced online. Aryan also re-shared the group photo on Instagram, confirming he had invited them to his big day. The internet praised Aryan’s sweet gesture, calling it a wholesome moment.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, the show stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles, alongside Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, and Rajat Bedi. The series also features several high-profile cameos, including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli, Emraan Hashmi, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor.

The show is a satire on Bollywood, exploring power struggles, nepotism, and insider politics with a dose of humour. It has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, with special praise for Aryan’s direction and screenplay and Raghav Juyal’s performance. The seven-episode series is now streaming on Netflix.