Sharat Sonu: Commoners are in demand if they can act well

Basking in the success of his last OTT release UP-65, actor Sharat Sonu feels the focus on realistic content and commoners in films and web-series has benefitted actors like him. After working in the industry for over two decades, the Powder (2010) actor feels that this is the best phase for him. Actor Sharat Sonu at UP Sangeet Natak Academy on his visit to Lucknow to shoot for YRF’s series Mandala Murder. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“Since the OTT boom, I had been part of multiple releases like Bahut Hua Samman (2020), Kaagaz (2021), Murder Meri Jaan (2021), Roomies in Dreamland (2023) and Marathi film Zombivli (2023) to name a few. So far, I have done some 100 TV commercials, and some were with names like Sachin Tendulkar, 3 ads with MS Dhoni, Ajay Devgn, Pankaj Tripathi which gave me lot of recognition. I believe all this happened because the role of common man is in demand,” says the Paani Panchayat (2017) actor during his visit to Lucknow for the shoot of YRF’s web-series Mandala Murder.

He feels that most makers are setting stories in UP, Bihar, “It’s because of such stories that actors from this region and sadharan dikhne wale logon ko kaam mil raha hai. Pankaj (Tripathi) bhaiya and Manoj sir (Bajpayee) are a classic example”.

The actor hails from Andama village in Darbhanga (Bihar). “From theatre in Patna and long years in Mumbai nothing has been easy. When I started heroes and protagonists had a different image there was a certain height, built and complexion which I did not have but I wanted to do good work. Thankfully in this phase anyone can lead the show. This is an amazing transition I have seen in my journey so far.”

Sonu’s last series earned him a lot of praise. “My character of Kabadi Baba, a super senior dropout, became very popular and people are tagging me with memes being made on him. Such recognition gives the confidence that you are moving on the right track. I also shot Tikdam where I play Amit Sial’s younger brother and the film is doing rounds at international film festivals.”

Next, he will be shooting for Hajamat in Chandeli (MP).

