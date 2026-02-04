Shark Tank India: Internet reacts as pitcher ‘humbles’ Aman Gupta, directly accepts Namita Thapar's offer

The offer was in response to Shubham Gupta's pitch for the Indian streetwear label Bonkers Corner. He pitched for ₹1.5 crore in exchange for 0.5% equity. Namita made an offer right away, and when Shubham asked Aman about it, Aman said there would be negotiations afterwards when he makes an offer. The other sharks were yet to make an offer, but Shubham said okay to Namita straight away, and she got up to say, ‘Deal done. Usko sunna nahi hein (He does not want to hear anything else). I love your vision, I love your brand. Let’s do it!'

Shark Tank India : In one of the episodes of the fifth season of Shark Tank India, a pitcher left the other sharks surprised when he decided to take the offer of Namita Thapar without even listening to what the others had to say. A clip from the episode has now surfaced on social media, where many users noted how the pitcher ‘humbled’ Aman Gupta with his response.

Reacting to this episode, a fan commented, “Kudos to the pitcher. It’s so much fun to watch on repeat. He chose his peace and strongly agreed with the point: why waste time if this is what I wanted and I’m getting it, so why bother ?” Another said, “They're a shocked. They didnt expect that move from him. What a turn of events.” A comment read, “Love his decision-making skills!! Well done.”

What Namita said Meanwhile, Namita also shared a picture with Shubham on her Instagram account and wrote, “First time in the history of @sharktank.india , a founder has accepted an offer without hearing offers from other sharks !! But that’s Shubham Gupta for you, a unique founder & truly my # 1 deal of Season 5 ! Bonkers @bonkers.corner FY 26 expected sales is 180 cr with 20% ebidta, fully bootstrapped, need I say more ?”

She went on to add, “But what touched my heart is Shubham’s story. He had to drop out of college when his father faced bankruptcy in his business. They lost everything even their home. Staying positive inspite of all the pain, taunts, rejection is what true winners are made of. I gave him a 300 cr valuation, exactly what he asked for as I wanted to ensure I gave him an offer “ too good to refuse” The clarity, connect & bond we shared right from the outset only got strengthened & deeper after meeting him in Pune.”