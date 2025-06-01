ACP Pradyuman returns to CID after brief exit from show, tries to kill Daya in new promo; fans say ‘legend is back'

Actor Shivaji Satam's iconic character ACP Pradyuman has returned to CID in less than two months after he exited the show. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Netflix India shared a promo from an upcoming episode. However, ACP Pradyuman seemed to have lost his memory. (Also Read | Shivaji Satam's iconic character ACP Pradyuman to return to CID soon?) Shivaji Satam's ACP Pradyuman was killed off in CID in April this year.

ACP Pradyuman back in CID

The clip began with ACP Pradyuman aiming a gun at Daya (Dayanand Shetty), who looked surprised. As Daya realised it was his boss, he tried to make conversation with him, but the ACP warned that he would shoot him. When Daya tried to remind him that they worked together, ACP Pradyuman said in Hindi, "CID? So you are a cop? I've to settle an old score with the police." He then continued shooting at Daya.

In the next clip, an emotional Daya informed Inspector Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava) that ACP Pradyuman is alive. The video was shared with the caption, "Iska matlab samjhe Daya? ACP Pradyuman zinda hai. Dekhiye CID ke naye episodes har Shanivaar aur Ravivaar raat 10 baje, Netflix par bhi.#CIDonNetflix (Did you understand this Daya? ACP Pradyuman is alive. Watch new episodes of CID every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm, on Netflix."

Fans hail ‘GOAT ACP Pradyuman’

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "ACP Pradyuman, the legend is back. Good news." A comment read, "CID, the cult show." A person wrote, "ACP Pradyuman sir is finally back!!!!! Yayyyyyyy." An Instagram user wrote, "CID trying to remake Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in Hindi with ACP as Phil Coulson." "GOAT is back, now CID is CID, without him, it's nothing," commented another fan.

When ACP Pradyuman exited CID

Recently, Parth Samthaan had said that he is replacing ACP Pradyuman in the show. He had joined CID as ACP Ayushmann. In April, quoting a source close to the production house, Times of India had reported, “ACP Pradyuman is an iconic character and it can never die. Shivaji Satam will be back on the show in a few weeks.”

In an episode aired in April, the CID team tried to capture criminal Barboza (Tigmanshu Dhulia). But he trapped the ACP and seemingly killed him in an explosion. However, the death was not shown on screen. Sony TV had confirmed his death in a social media post.

About CID

The iconic TV serial made a comeback earlier this year. CID is streaming on Netflix apart from Sony Entertainment and Sony LIV. The audience can watch new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm. CID made a comeback after six years. The hit series CID went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run.