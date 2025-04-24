Parth Samthaan reacts to backlash for his casting as ACP Pradyuman in CID: ‘Replacing a legend is never easy’

Fans of CID were shocked when it was revealed that actor Parth Samthaan would be taking on the role of ACP Pradyuman, made famous by Shivaji Satam's performance for more than two decades. The news of his entry created quite a stir and drew mixed reactions on social media. In an interview with India Forums, Parth has finally addressed the backlash and shared that he understands the concern. (Also read: Parth Samthaan drops new video as ACP Ayushman from CID with a long, emotional note: ‘I always end up taking…’) Parth Samthaan replaced Shivaji Satam in the show.

What Parth said

Speaking about the backlash on his casting, Parth said, “Honestly, I didn’t expect the trolling to be this intense. I understand where it’s coming from. Even I have been a fan of Shivaji Sir and the original characters. If I were in the viewers’ place, I’d probably feel the same seeing someone new step into such a loved role.”

‘I’m not here to fill his shoes’

Parth went on to add how his character will span out in the show as a different person altogether. He added, “I’ve come to CID with a purpose, and that will be revealed through the storyline. Right now, Ayushman doesn’t share a bond with other officers, and that tension will play out. Replacing a legend is never easy. I’m not here to fill his shoes but to bring something new while respecting the legacy.”

Parth had earlier admitted that he rejected the role as he had doubts about replacing the most iconic character. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “Initially, I rejected the role of ACP Pradyuman, because I don’t relate to it. But the makers asked me to reconsider. I was also hesitant due to the show’s long-standing cast and the fact that they’d have to address me as ‘sir’ on screen. It felt a bit unusual and awkward.”