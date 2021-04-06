Shweta Tripathi Sharma: Covid ke baad, body ki band baj jati hai

Shweta Tripathi Sharma had tested positive for Covid-19 a month ago and though recovered, she says she doesn’t feel a 100% fit.

“Though it has been so long, my sense of taste and smell isn’t the same. It doesn’t feel like they are back completely and workouts, too, aren’t as usual. Physically, I am okay but I don’t have enough energy to workout. It seems my muscles don’t have the strength that they used to,” says Sharma, who was shooting for an ad, and was feeling fine but at the end of the day, her body felt like never before.

“I had a high temperature and I felt tired and exhausted in a very different way, no like one feels after a 14-hour shoot. In that moment, I sensed it was Covid-19. Once I reached home, I felt better but the next morning, I had the fever again so I went into isolation and got tested. What you feel bad about is that shoots are stalled or cancelled because of you but my producers were understanding and wonderful. The most difficult part of being positive is the isolation. You are watching and reading yet you don’t feel don’t like doing anything. I was eating a lot. I checked with friends who had tested positive, they too felt the same. My husband, Cheetah, too tested positive after a few days, so we were in isolation together and we got some good time together as he didn’t have any symptoms. Now, we won’t see each other for two months as we are both shooting (laughs),” quips the Mirzapur actor.

While it has been a year and people are getting “irritated” about staying at home, sanitising, social distancing, and wearing masks, it is the need of the hour, urges Sharma. “We have not understood Covid in totality yet. Every body reacts differently and has different symptoms. Please take care of yourself and your family. Please work with the government and follow all guidelines. Even if you are asymoptomatic, your body will take a toll. It will affect your body. Having said that, I would like to add that treat Covid like a flu. Don’t be scared as panic will lead to more panic,” she concludes.