Shweta Tripathi Sharma: I had auditioned for Dangal and Secret Superstar
After a successful 2020, Shweta Tripathi Sharma had a number of releases such as Raat Akeli Hai, Cargo, Mirzapur season 2 and The Gone Game. And this year, she has four projects lined up and the 35-year-old says, she is glad to have a range of roles to play and hasn’t reached the point where she had to refuse projects due to date issues.
“Often people approach me with offers that are ‘female protagonist role hai, central character hai, festival ke liye film’. It is funny as they think these words will make me accept the projects but that is not my driving force. I like my life to be as simple and my characters to be dramatic. Everyone wants money and popularity but that is not why I became an actor. If there is not much for me to do or learn, then I don’t pick up roles. Though date issues aren’t a problem yet, but I had auditioned for Dangal (2016) and Secret Superstar (2017) for the girl’s role which would have been great. But I didn’t get the roles. Hats off to the actors who played it as they nailed it,” says the Masaan (2015) actor.
Sharma is excited about the response to her performances and her future projects and adds that there is expectation from the audiences and then “there are expectations you have from yourself”. “I wanted to be a lawyer as I wanted to make a difference in society but now, I can still do that being an actor. When you can use your moral compass and portray values through your roles that you believe in then it is great,” she says.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shweta Tripathi Sharma: I had auditioned for Dangal and Secret Superstar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Falcon and the Winter Soldier first reactions tease big action, political drama
- The first reactions to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's premiere episode have arrived online. Read on to know what critics think of Marvel's latest show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manoj Bajpayee: Acting is difficult; one can’t say I have arrived
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vanessa Kirby finds Meghan Markle, Prince Harry watching The Crown 'quite mad'
- Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in The Crown, shared her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching the Netflix show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aasif Khan: Gambles have worked best for me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer on divisive finale: 'I don't forgive Wanda'
- WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer has said that she doesn't 'forgive' Wanda for what she did in the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pratik Gandhi: Open to exploring different regional cinema
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maanvi Gagroo: Now people don’t approach me for sh***y parts, they know Maanvi won’t do them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Married Woman review: Melodrama and monologues kill the charm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ali Quli Mirza: I wish to balance singing and acting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry-Meghan admit they've seen The Crown, but don't expect them to be on it
- Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle admitted to having watched Netflix's The Crown, the show's creator, Peter Morgan, had previously said that he has no intention of telling their story on the series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay Begums review: Pooja Bhatt is brilliant in inelegant but empowering show
- Bombay Begums review: Terrific performances by Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Shahana Goswami and Manish Chaudhary smooth out the creases in Alankrita Shrivastava's Netflix show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi debuts fierce cop look from Amazon series, Huma has a funny response
- Sonakshi Sinha, who plays a tough cop in her debut web series, shared her first look from the show on the eve of International Women's Day. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dilip Arya: I had nothing to lose but to win everything
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
X-Men star Sophie Turner gives her verdict on WandaVision finale, Twitter reacts
- The WandaVision finale premiered on Friday. X-Men star Sophie Turner took to Instagram and deemed it as the 'best show on TV.' Here's how fans have reacted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox