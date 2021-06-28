Shweta Tripathi Sharma to be in a bio bubble at a Mumbai hotel for an entire month

As restrictions ease across the country post the second Covid wave, actors have begun stepping out to work. And so has Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

She is all set to reunite with the cast of the series The Gone Game for its second season and unlike its first, the actors and the team will be shooting the episodes in person instead of remotely. And for that, Sharma will be a bio bubble at a Mumbai hotel for an entire month to shoot, along with the other cast and crew.

Bio bubbles are an invisible shield that have mostly been used to host sporting events during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. They can be created in parts of hotels or stadiums where only a certain set of people who have tested negative for the virus are allowed to enter.

Sharma tells us, “This is certainly going to be an experience unlike any other. I never once imagined that I’d be living in a bio bubble at a certain point in my life! But safety against Covid-19 is of utmost concern and importance, and while I’m very excited to reunite with The Gone Game team in person for its second season, I’m also glad all measures of safety are taken into consideration.”

This helps the 35-year-old, according to her, with her character because the show is about Covid-19 and a family who’s life has changed completely because of the pandemic.

She says, “Staying like this in bio bubble it is extremely eerie. When I came here I couldn’t see human, vehicles, empty tall buildings, so I planned to use that for my character and for the feels. What is also interesting about the Gone Game it is so relevant, there are other shows of mine who’s plot is not affected by affected by Covid whether its Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Mirzapur, their world is not affected by Covid.”