Slow Horses Season 4: When and where to watch new episodes of Gary Oldman-led series

The fourth season of Slow Horses is finally here! The first episode has even introduced a bunch of new faces who will join Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb. It includes Joanna Scanlan as Moira, Ruth Bradley as Emma and Tom Brooke as JK. The first episode, titled Identity Theft, released on Apple TV+ on September 4. (Also read: Gary Oldman's Slow Horses season 4 gets a stellar 100% Rotten Tomatoes score; rave early reviews) Gary Oldman in a still from Slow Horses.

More about Slow Horses Season 4 premiere

Slow Horses will premiere one episode per week and run from September 4 to October 9. Season 4, which has 6 episodes, will premiere one episode every Wednesday. Episode 2 titled A Stranger Comes to Town will also premiere on September 4. The details for the rest of the episodes will be announced soon.

Early reviews of the show has been overwhelmingly positive, with the Rotten Tomatoes score reaching a perfect 100 percent. Along with Gary, the returning cast includes Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden, and Saskia Reeves.

In an interview with Indiewire, Gary said that he enjoys working on the show and added, “If this were to be the last thing I do — and it’s up to Apple whether they keep us on the air, because they write the checks — but if they’re happy to keep us on the air, then I’m very happy to do this and do all eight books. And since we started, [Mick Herron] has written another one, so who knows? Maybe it’ll be nine books, and I’ll be happy to play Jackson Lamb [in all of them.]”

More details

Slow Horses is a black comedy spy thriller based on the book Slough House by Mick Herron. It is co-written by Will Smith, Morwenna Banks, Mark Denton, and Jonny Stockwood. The show is jointly directed by James Hawes, Jeremy Lovering, Saul Metzstein, and produced by Jane Robertson.

Ahead of the premiere of the fourth season, the show got a rare renewal for a fifth season.