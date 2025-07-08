Special Ops Season 2 release postponed; Kay Kay Menon-starrer will be out on this date

The highly anticipated second season of Special Ops, which was all set to premiere on 11 July, has a new date now. Directed by Shivam Nair, the new chapter in the acclaimed espionage thriller sees the return of Kay Kay Menon as the R&AW officer Himmat Singh, leading his team into a more complex kind of warfare—one waged in cyberspace. Season two will now be released on 18 July. Kay Kay Menon will be back as Himmat Singh in Special Ops 2

Season 2 explores cyber terrorism

Kay Kay Menon also took to his Instagram account to release a video, adding that due to certain circumstances that were beyond his control, this decision was taken. He also promised that all episodes of the season will be releasing together.

Unlike traditional battlefield conflicts, Special Ops 2 explores the growing threat of cyber terrorism and digital warfare. Set against a volatile geopolitical backdrop, the show mirrors real-world concerns about national security in an era where cyber breaches can destabilise entire nations. As the series unfolds, Himmat and his team are drawn into a high-stakes mission to neutralise a silent enemy embedded deep within the digital ecosystem.

Talking about his character Kay Kay Menon said, “Himmat Singh has never been your typical hero; he doesn't chase glory, he carries burdens. This time, the battles are quieter but more dangerous, and the cost of every decision feels heavier. As an actor, it’s rare to find a character who challenges you this deeply, not just in performance, but in spirit. I hope audiences feel the weight and the heart we’ve poured into this season.”

About Special Ops

Created by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Friday Storytellers, Special Ops initially debuted in 2020. The upcoming season features an ensemble cast, including Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee. Special Ops Season 2 will be available for streaming on Jiocinema starting 18 July.