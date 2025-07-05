Before Kay Kay Menon’s Special Ops 2 releases, stream these 5 espionage thrillers on OTT

Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops 2

Kay Kay Menon is returning as Himmat Singh in Special Ops 2. The series will land on JioHotstar on July 11, and you can also watch it with your OTTplay Premium subscription. The new season will revolve around the threat of cyber-terrorism targeting India's digital economy, particularly its UPI infrastructure. Fan-favorite Himmat Singh and his team are brought back to face this new age digital enemy, with the complexity of artificial intelligence and potential global disruption. This season will explore the dark side of artificial intelligence and its potential misuse, while also delving into the personal lives of the characters, including Himmat's daughter.

5 espionage thrillers to watch on OTT

Berlin tells the story of a deaf-mute man named Ashok Kumar, who was accused of espionage in Delhi in 1993. Following this, a sign language expert, Pushkin Verma, was assigned to interpret during Ashok's interrogation by intelligence agencies. This film explores themes of guilt, innocence, and the complexities of espionage, as the mystery unfolds. The spy thriller stars Ishwak Singh, Aparshakti Khurana, and Rahul Bose. It's directed by Atul Sabharwal.

Tanaav is a series set in Kashmir that focuses on the conflict between a Special Task Group (STG) and a terrorist faction. It follows secret operations and their impact on individuals' lives. The story revolves around Kabir Farooqi, a retired STG veteran, who finds out that terrorist Umar Riaz, whom he thought was dead, is alive, returning to action once again. Kabir and his team deal with difficulties when they infiltrate Umar's brother's wedding and later launch an operation to capture him. The series features Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Shashank Arora, and Rajat Kapoor.

Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy is directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai. It stars an ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Zain Khan Durrani, Adil Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra, and Zoya Afroz. The story follows an Indian secret agent who gathers intelligence in Pakistan during the 1965 war, in order to prevent a Pakistani attack on India.

Kathmandu Connection revolves around the 1993 Mumbai blasts and the 1999 IC 814 plane hijacking. This story involves a detective, a journalist, and a criminal, whose lives are intertwined with investigations and events that take place in Kathmandu. The series features Amit Sial as DCP Samarth Kaushik, Aksha Pardasany as Shivani Bhatnagar, Anshumaan Pushkar as Sunny Sharma, Gopal Datt as CBI officer Hitesh Aggrawal, and others.

Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes

Adrishyam: The Invisible Heroes follows the story of Ravi and Durga, two high-profile secret agents of the Bureau of Investigative Activities (BIA), as they work to neutralize threats to national security. This series explores the world of espionage, where characters operate in gray areas and face moral dilemmas. The series stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma and Divyanka Tripathi as Parvati Sehgal, with Swaroopa Ghosh, Tarun Anand, and others. In season 2, Pooja Gor played the role of Durga.