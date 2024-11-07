Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix Series' new teaser reveals episode titles, confirms 2025 premiere for final season

On Wednesday, a fresh teaser for Stranger Things season 5 was released as a present for Netflix's Stranger Things Day, which is typically observed on November 6, the day when Noah Schnapp's character Will Byers vanished from Hawkins, Indiana. There were several enticing confirmations with the teaser. Stranger Things Season 5:: The last season of the massively popular streaming series will debut in 2025.

Notably, the last season of the massively popular streaming series will debut in 2025. Although fans were worried about more delays due to the Hollywood actor and writer's strike, they can breathe easy now knowing that the remainder of the episodes will air the next year.

There will also be a time jump in the story's development. Given that the performers are already significantly older than they were when season 4 was filmed, Ross Duffer, the series' co-creator alongside brother Matt, had previously hinted during a 2022 interview with TV Line that such thing would be inescapable. “Ideally, we’d have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that,” he explained.

Stranger Things Season 5 to begin with fall of 1987

The fall of 1987 will now mark the start of Season 5. The events of season 4 started in March 1986. Will, Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Will were standing in a field when we last saw the gang.

As Max (Sadie Sink) remained comatose in the hospital, the actress made a mysterious comment about her character journey in season 5: “They love having me run. That’s all I’ll say.”

ALso Read: Stranger Things season 5 first-look released; Millie Bobby Brown gets nostalgic. Watch

The previous script page teaser has already revealed that the first episode is titled "The Crawl." Episode 2's title was partially discarded by Netflix, but we know it at least begins with “The Vanishing of…”

The aforementioned actors, along with Terminator legend Linda Hamilton and fellow newcomers Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux, will return for the final season, along with Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Brett Gilman, Priah Ferguson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Cara Buono, and Amybeth McNulty.

“If season 4 was big, season 5 definitely feels bigger,” Bower, who is making a comeback as Vecna, teased in that same video.

Watch the teaser here: