Stranger Things season 5 first-look released; Millie Bobby Brown gets nostalgic. Watch

The fifth and final season of Netflix’s hit web series Stranger Things’ first-look has been released. A 1-minute-57-seconds long video gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the cast shooting for the show, with Millie Bobby Brown reflecting on her time on it. (Also Read: Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown blasted for ‘rude’ and ‘bratty’ attitude after revealing dining etiquette) Millie Bobbie Brown was 10 when she began filming Stranger Things. She's now 20.

On the set of the final season

The video teases three new actors joining the show - Nell Fisher of Evil Dead Rise fame, Alex Breaux of Waco: The Aftermath and a newcomer, Jake Connelly. It also shows a glimpse of the sound stages where the cast has been filming for the season 5 of the show. Caleb McLaughlin notes that they’re only halfway through production, with a lot left to shoot.

The video also shows a shot of the core group, played by Caleb, Finn Wolfhard, Gates Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp, huddled around a radio. Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery gather around an overhead projector. Gates is seen wearing a Hellfire club tee-shirt, in memory of Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson.

Millie Bobby Brown gets nostalgic

The video doesn’t show Millie with any of the other cast members. After showing throwback footage all the cast members from season 1, it cuts to Millie in a car, driving to the sound stage. She says, “So I started when I was 10. I’m now turning 20 years old (seemingly filmed before her birthday in February). It feels very weird.”

The video also shows several shots of what appears to be the Upside Down. A member of the crew can be seen applying goo on set. Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna, notes that ‘season 4 was very big’ but that ‘season 5 feels bigger’. Linda Hamilton of The Terminator-fame also notes, “I love this show so much, I really am a fan.”

Netflix hasn’t announced yet when the final season will stream.