Streaming subscription fees hit $26 per month in US with upto 170% increase since 2020; where prices stand in India
HBO Max, Hulu and Disney+ all hiked prices in the US recently, with JioHotstar doing the same in India. Know about the streaming price evolution.
Even as more people switch from DTH and cable television to OTT platforms and streaming services, prices have risen significantly over the last few years. HBO Max, Hulu and Disney+ hiked subscription prices for some of their bundles in the US, with the cost going up to over $25 ( ₹2367) per month.
Subscription prices go up in the US for streaming platforms
The Wall Street Journal reported in November 2025 on the subscription price hikes, calling it a ‘wave of streamflation’. Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max, whose least expensive option is now $10.99 ( ₹1041), while its premium subscription goes up to $22.99 ( ₹2178). Netflix’s basic plan with ads costs $7.99 ( ₹756), and the premium plan costs $24.99 ( ₹2365). Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+ and Apple all had their highest-priced subscriptions at $12.99-18.99 ( ₹1299-1797).
For context, Netflix's premium subscription cost $15.99 per month in 2020. HBO Max was priced at $14.99 per month, while Disney+ cost $6.99 per month, showing over 170% hike since then. Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+ and Apple were priced between $9.99 and $11.99 per month.
|Platform
|2020 price (per month)
|2026 price (per month)
|Apple TV+
|$4.99
|$12.99 ( ₹1299)
|Disney+
|$6.99
|$18.99 ( ₹1796)
|Netflix
|$15.99
|$26.99 ( ₹2553)
|HBO Max
|$14.99
|$22.99 ( ₹2175)
|Hulu
|$11.99
|$18.99 ( ₹1796)
|Peacock
|$9.99
|$16.99 ( ₹1607)
|Paramount+
|$9.99
|$13.99 ( ₹1323)
In March this year, the LA Times wrote that video streaming platforms were launched as an affordable way to watch movies without ads. And yet, as subscription fees increased and ad-supported subscriptions were introduced, more people seem to choose the latter. According to Deloitte’s 2026 digital media trends report, two-thirds of streaming subscribers are now opting for ads over paying a higher fee.
Subscription prices in India
Streaming in India gained momentum during the pandemic and, for the most part, has seen prices increase since 2020. But the per-month price in the US is comparable to most per-year prices in India.
Netflix’s premium streaming service, which was priced at ₹9588 per year in 2020, is now priced at ₹7788 per year. The mobile plan is ₹1788, down from ₹2388 six years ago. Reports state that this is to stay competitive with the newly merged JioHotstar, which has seen a sizeable increase in subscription fee.
|Platform
|2020 price (per year)
|2026 price (per year)
|Netflix (Premium)
|₹9588
|₹7788
|Netflix (Mobile)
|₹2388
|₹1788
|JioHotstar/Disney+ Hotstar (Premium)
|₹1499
|₹2199
|JioHotstar/Disney+ Hotstar (Super/VIP)
|₹399
|₹1099
|Amazon Prime (Standard)
|₹999
|₹1499
|Amazon Prime (+ ad-free add on)
|+ ₹699
|SonyLIV
|₹999
|₹1499
|Zee5
|₹999
|₹1499
Disney+ Hotstar in 2020 offered its premium subscription at ₹1499 per year, while JioHotstar offers it at ₹2199 per year. JioHotstar’s basic plan, the Super/VIP, had gone from ₹399 to a whopping ₹1099, also showing an over 175% increase. The mobile-only viewing plan is for ₹499 per year.
But Amazon Prime had a standard subscription fee of ₹999 in 2020, which is now ₹1499 per year, with a ₹699 add-on for going ad-free. Sony LIV and Zee5 also saw an increase, going from ₹999 per year in 2020 to ₹1499 per year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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