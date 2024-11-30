Tamannaah Bhatia dances, eats gol-gappas with Vijay Varma at Sikandar Ka Muqaddar watch party. See pics

A fun night

On Friday, Tamannaah took to Instagram to share moments from the watch party. The pictures show her friends having fun as they get together to watch her film.

As they screened the film, Tamannaah, Vijay and Avinash let loose and danced the night away, enjoying each other's company and celebrating Tamannaah's latest project. In one picture, Tamannaah is seen relishing gol-gappa with a friend. Tamannaah was seen in a comfortable yet stylish attire of blue denim and white top, while Vijay opted for a casual attire in black.

"Watch Party with the cutiessssss Sikandar Ka Muqaddar,” Tamannaah wrote while sharing the pictures.

Pragya Kapoor wrote, “Always so much fun”, with Avinash mentioning, “So Much Fun Last Night!!! Didn't want it to end”. “We need a release every week now,” one wrote. Another wrote, “She's the prettiest actress right now... U can't convince me otherwise”. Congratulations Tamannaah... blockbuster,” one wrote.

About the film

Tamannaah Bhatia is seen with Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Shergill in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. The upcoming heist action-thriller is by Neeraj Pandey. The film also features Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz in pivotal roles.

The trailer shows a 2008 diamond heist which revolves around three suspects - Kamini Singh played by Tamannaah, Sikandar Sharma portrayed by Avinash Tiwary and Mangesh Desai essayed by Rajiv Mehta. Jimmy plays Investigating Officer Jaswinder Singh who witnesses the blurring lines between guilt and innocence. Sikander Ka Muqaddar premiered on November 29, on Netflix.

According to Hindustan Times reviews, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, is a decent thriller. “Avinash tries hard to bring Sikandar to life, and he nearly succeeds. The story is riding on the Tom and Jerry equation between him and Jimmy, and he rises to the occasion. Shergill does what he does best: it’s interesting how the man has managed to create a space for himself even with multiple cop/ gangster roles till date. Tamannaah lends good support to the story,” read the review.