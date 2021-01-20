Tandav row: UP Police reaches Mumbai to investigate case
A team of Uttar Pradesh police officers has arrived in Mumbai to investigate the case against Amazon Prime Video series, Tandav. The police will reportedly question the show's cast and crew in the case.
Tandav has been in midst of a controversy since its release last week. Multiple political leaders and Hindu outfits have expressed anger against the show for allegedly insulting Hindu gods and hurting religious sentiments.
As per an NDTV report, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has officially said that UP team will investigate the case in Mumbai. "We have received a complaint over Tandav. We will take action according to the law. Since it is an OTT film, the Central government must be bringing in laws so that social fault lines are not created," he told the media.
Tandav stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who agreed to making changes to the series to appease the protestors. In a statement shared on social media on Tuesday, the filmmaker wrote, "We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast & crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We once again apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments."
The show is about the power struggle that ensues after the death of a two-term PM. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have called for a ban on the show, over a scene that involves characters talking about Hindu deities.
