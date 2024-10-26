Techie's message asking Reliance 1 crore for JioHotstar domain mysteriously vanishes, replaced by...

The drama around the JioHotstar domain name has seen yet another twist. In a plot twist befitting the crime thrillers streaming on either of those platforms, the unknown techie's message asking for ₹1 crore from Reliance for the domain has vanished. It has been replaced by something rather curious - details about a sibling duo from the UAE who help underprivileged kids study. And while the internet is in the 'go figure' mode, the answer may just be simpler than people assume. (Also read: Reliance threatening legal action, says techie who asked for ₹1 crore to give up JioHotstar domain) The JioHotstar domain now hosts a new website

What is the JioHotstar drama?

Earlier this week, an unnamed app developer from Delhi revealed that they had purchased the JioHotstar domain name in 2023, ahead of the proposed merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, two Indian streaming giants. Given that JioHotstar would likely be the merged entity's name, the techie said they would sell the domain to Reliance Industries (Jio's parent company) for ₹1 crore, the cost of their dream course at Cambridge University. Reliance did not bite and threatened to sue for 'copyright infringement'. The techie added an update that while they did not infringe on any copyrights, they had no resources to fight a giant corporation. In an update on Thursday, they stated that the site would soon go offline.

The new 'revamped' site

On Friday, the site was replaced by a page for two UAE-based kids. "Welcome to Our Journey of Seva," read the masthead, and the message read: "Hello! We are Jainam and Jivika – siblings from Dubai, UAE, on a mission to make a difference. Even though we’re just kids, we believe that age is only a number when it comes to spreading kindness and positivity. Our recent journey began during our summer holidays when we left our home in Dubai for 50 unforgettable days in India. We had a purpose: to connect with children from various backgrounds, share our love for learning, teach skills for studying and setting goals, and inspire them to dream big."

The page now hosts some pictures of Jainam and Jivika and videos from their YouTube channel on how they are trying to conduct events and inspire other children.

The change has puzzled many who were following the JioHotstar drama. But the only possibility is that the original techie relinquished the domain name, and somebody else purchased it on behalf of Jainam and Jivika. On Friday, the domain was up for grabs for around ₹4.6 lakh on NameCheap.com.

The JioHotstar domain was put back up for sale on Friday

It is unclear how Reliance will deal with this new content on the domain or whether they will threaten legal proceedings again. HT.com has reached out to JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar for comments, and the story will be updated when they respond.