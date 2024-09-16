The Bear dominates comedy acting awards at Emmys 2024: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas win big

Restaurant tale "The Bear" grabbed three of the four Emmy Awards for comedy acting on Sunday, yielding only to Jean Smart who claimed her third trophy for her starring role as an ambitious stand-up comic on "Hacks." Jeremy Allen White, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "The Bear", from left, Liza Colon-Zayas, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "The Bear", and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "The Bear".(Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach of "The Bear" won their second straight Emmys for comedy actor and supporting actor. White portrays Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a man trying to turn his family's Chicago sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment.

"This show has changed my life and instilled a faith that change is possible," White said as he held his award on stage at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Moss-Bachrach earned his trophy for his role as Cousin Richie, a restaurant manager and father.

Jeremy Allen White, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "The Bear", from left, Liza Colon-Zayas, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "The Bear", and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "The Bear" pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

"I'm so grateful for this show and to work with these beautiful people," Moss-Bachrach said as he thanked his castmates.

Both actors won the same awards at the last Emmys, which was held in January after Hollywood labor strikes disrupted the normal schedule.

In a surprise, Liza Colón-Zayas landed a third Emmy for "The Bear." She was named best supporting comedy actress for her role as chef Tina Marrero, winning in a field that included legends Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett.

Smart received a standing ovation when she won her third Emmy as the septuagenarian comedienne Deborah Vance on "Hacks."

"I appreciate this because I just don't get enough attention," Smart joked on stage.

"Schitt's Creek" stars Eugene and Dan Levy shared hosting duties, the first father-and-son duo to emcee the awards.

"If things go south, my name is pronounced Martin Short," Eugene Levy deadpanned, referring to the "Only Murders in the Building" star who was in the audience.

Dan Levy joked that the Emmys were known as "broadcast TV's biggest night for honoring movie stars on streaming services."

In drama categories, "Shogun," a historical epic set in feudal Japan, was the frontrunner to take the night's top trophy for best drama series.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki earned best supporting drama actress for playing Princess Diana on "The Crown." On stage, she said she did not write a speech "because I'm superstitious, and now I'm in a real pickle."

Billy Crudup, a conniving media executive on "The Morning Show," claimed his second Emmy for supporting drama actor. He motioned to his "piece of eye candy there, my wife" - fellow nominee Naomi Watts - as he held his trophy.

Winners were chosen by the nearly 22,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of Hollywood's Television Academy.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway; Editing by Mary Milliken, Jonathan Oatis and Stephen Coates)