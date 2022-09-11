The Mandalorian season 3 teaser: Space battles, Star Wars-level grandeur, and lot more Baby Yoda cuteness. Watch

The much-anticipated teaser for the third season of the Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian was released on Saturday evening at Disney’s D23 Expo. The series is set to premiere next year and the teaser gives a glimpse of what is in store for everyone’s favourite foster ‘father-son’ duo – Din Djarin and Grogu aka Baby Yoda. Also read: The Mandalorian season 2 review: Sensational Star Wars show is appointment TV at its finest

The near-two-minute teaser opens with Din Djarin aka the Mandalorian sharing a tender moment with Grogu before we are thrown head first into the chaotic politics of Mandalore. A voice tells Din that he and Grogu are ‘a clan of two’. The next few scenes show exciting space battles, newer planets and locations, and an angry-looking Bo-katan (Katee Sackhoff), who has every reason to be wary of Din’s growing influence. We see her confront Din about his ‘cult’ and how if ‘fractured our people’. Seems like a face off is imminent.

The teaser also reintroduces some familiar faces in Carl Weathers’ Greek Karga and Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, before Din promises Grogu a new adventure and the teaser ends with the familiar Western-inspired theme song of the show. Fans said they were ‘hyped’ for the show already even though its still months away from release. One wrote, “Everyone addressing Mando as Grogu's father just brings a smile every time I hear it. Best dad in whole of Star Wars.” Another commented, This show is getting better and better! This is the way. Can't wait for season 3.”

The Mandalorian, created by Jon Favreau, stars Pedro Pascal in the title role, along with Giancarlo Esposito, Timothy Olyphant, Katee, Amy, and Carl appearing in guest roles. The critically-acclaimed show was where Mark Hamill’s young Luke Skywalker returned to Star Wars in season 1. It is also connected with the other spin-offs like The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka. Season 3, like the previous 2, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON