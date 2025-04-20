The Rehearsal Season 2: When, where and how to watch the new season

For those who are yet to come in touch with The Rehearsal, it is an inventive docu-comedy series in which Nathan Fielder aids individuals in preparing for important life moments by constructing elaborate simulations with actors. The Rehearsal streams on Max starting April 20, 2025.(@HBO/X)

The show's mix of quirky humour and thought-provoking exploration of human behaviour resonated with audiences, earning widespread praise and a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Due to its success, the series was quickly renewed for a second season, just a month after the first season ended in 2022.

When and where to watch The Rehearsal?

The Rehearsal will be available to stream on Sunday, April 20, 202510:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT. The series will have a total of six episodes, which viewers can watch on Max with a Sling subscription. The episodes will release weekly on every Sunday.

How to watch The Rehearsal on Max with Sling?

To watch The Rehearsal on Max with Sling, users can sign up for the Sling Blue and Max bundle. Currently, the first month is available for 50% off, bringing the price down to $34.99 (regularly $57.97). This package includes access to the Max app, HBO channels, and On Demand content.

After the first month, users will receive $5 off per month for the duration of their subscription. Additional add-ons may impact the final price, but this bundle provides everything needed to stream The Rehearsal and other content, as reported by USA Today.

What is the difference between Sling Orange and Sling Blue?

Sling Blue provides a broader coverage of channels as the package includes more than 45 channels. These include the likes of FOX, NBC, Bravo and National Geographic. This package is suitable for people who enjoy a mix of all such news, entertainment, lifestyle, etc. With Sling Blue, users can stream on up to three devices simultaneously, and right now, users can save 50% on their first month, paying just $23.

Sling Orange consists of more than 30 channels, such as the likes of ESPN, Disney Channel, CNN and HGTV. This package is suitable for those who enjoy sports or families with kids, as it provides live game coverage and kid-friendly content. With Sling Blue, users can stream on a single device, and right now, users can save 50% on their first month, paying just $23.