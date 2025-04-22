The Royals trailer out: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar's series is full of romance, comedy and drama. Watch

The Royals trailer out: The trailer of highly anticipated Netflix series The Royals is finally out and fans are lapping it up. The regal dramedy starring Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi and Sakshi Tanwar among others, shows how Morpur's royal family, who was once considered as the elites of the society, is now crumbling under debt. Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter starrer The Royals will be released on May 9 on Netflix.

Its a clash between Rajkumar and Aamkumari

The trailer introduces Ishaan as Aviraj Singh, a polo-playing Rajkumar, who is set to take over the fading riyasat of Morpur after the death of Maharaj, played by Milind Soman. On the other hand, we have Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, played by Bhumi, a successful entrepreneur with dreams bigger than any palace. The story unfolds as the duo comes together to transform Morpur’s struggling haveli and its eccentric residents into a luxury B&B experience. The plot thickens as their egos and ambitions clash, taking the audience on a roller-coaster ride of romance, family feuds, and lots of drama.

Fans react

As the trailer dropped on social media, excited fans started to pour in their love in the comments section. One user wrote, "Can't wait to watch @ishaankhatter, that maharaja look damn" while another one said, "Im Here For Zeenat- once a queen is always a queen". Another user commented, "Bhumi giving major girl boss vibes". A third comment said, "Ye show toh full drama lag raha hai, can’t wait! (This show looks like it is full of drama)". Another comment was in awe of Nora as it read, "Just look at Nora Fatehi!! How far she has come... So proud of her."

What Ishaan and Bhumi said about their roles

"To share the screen with such legendary and accomplished actors has been inspiring and a joy. The Royals is a fresh, modern-day rom-com — zany, unpredictable, and packed with surprises. There’s a lot of love, drama, humour — something for everyone. Maharaja Aviraaj is the most frustratingly charming character I’ve essayed and I hope the audience enjoys him as much as I enjoyed playing the role," Ishaan said about his role in the series.

Talking about her character, Bhumi said, “ Playing Sophia felt like stepping into a world that’s both aspirational and deeply relatable. She’s fierce, ambitious, and emotionally honest — qualities I’ve always been drawn to. ”

About The Royals

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals has been written by Neha Veena Sharma, and produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications. The Netflix show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy. The ensemble cast includes Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny. It is set to premier on Netflix on May 9.